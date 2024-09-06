Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory or Berkeley Lab is managed by the University of California for the Department of Energy of the USA. Berkeley Lab is a premiere scientific research center with programs in Secure and Sustainable Energy, Novel Materials and Ultra Fast Processes Nanodevices, Matter and Force in the Universe, High Performance Computing and Networking, Biosystems and Health and Earth and Climate Science. Berkeley Labs Scientific Divisions include Accelerator and Fusion Research Division, Advanced Light Source, Physical Bioscience Division, Physics, Engineering, Life Science and Material Science and other state of the art divisions. Berkeley Labs has achieved greatness in their research and opportunities for study by esteemed scientists and engineers.

Address
MS 65, One Cyclotron Road, Berkeley CA 94720
Website
http://www.lbl.gov/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Berkeley_National_Laboratory

Experiment sets new record in search for dark matter

Figuring out the nature of dark matter, the invisible substance that makes up most of the mass in our universe, is one of the greatest puzzles in physics. New results from the world's most sensitive dark matter detector, ...

Astronomy

Aug 26, 2024

6

61

Scientists observe first neutrinos with prototype detector

In a major step for the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), scientists have detected the first neutrinos using a DUNE prototype particle detector at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator ...

General Physics

Aug 12, 2024

0

133

A new way to make element 116 opens the door to heavier atoms

Scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) are credited in the discovery of 16 of the 118 known elements. Now they've completed the crucial first step to potentially create ...

General Physics

Jul 23, 2024

1

17

Creating carbon negative materials with ancient microbes

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is naturally produced in many crucial industries such as agriculture and wastewater treatment. What if we could grab that gas before it goes into the atmosphere, and make something useful ...

Biochemistry

Jul 22, 2024

0

1

A new approach to accelerate the discovery of quantum materials

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and several collaborating institutions have successfully demonstrated an innovative approach to find breakthrough materials for ...

Condensed Matter

Jul 17, 2024

0

163

New AI-driven tool improves root image segmentation

In a world striving for sustainability, understanding the hidden half of a living plant—the roots—is crucial. Roots are not just an anchor; they are a dynamic interface between the plant and soil, critical for water uptake, ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 21, 2024

0

159

