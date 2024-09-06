Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory or Berkeley Lab is managed by the University of California for the Department of Energy of the USA. Berkeley Lab is a premiere scientific research center with programs in Secure and Sustainable Energy, Novel Materials and Ultra Fast Processes Nanodevices, Matter and Force in the Universe, High Performance Computing and Networking, Biosystems and Health and Earth and Climate Science. Berkeley Labs Scientific Divisions include Accelerator and Fusion Research Division, Advanced Light Source, Physical Bioscience Division, Physics, Engineering, Life Science and Material Science and other state of the art divisions. Berkeley Labs has achieved greatness in their research and opportunities for study by esteemed scientists and engineers.

Address MS 65, One Cyclotron Road, Berkeley CA 94720 Website http://www.lbl.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Berkeley_National_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed