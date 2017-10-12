October 12, 2017

Researchers mimic two natural energy processes with a single catalyst

by Kyushu University

Researchers mimic two natural energy processes with a single catalyst
The red circle (H2) represents a fuel cell anode patterned after hydrogenase, an electrode where electrons (e-) flow out to an external circuit. The green circle (H2O) shows a solar cell anode patterned after photosynthesis (photosystem II). The blue circle (O2) depicts a common cathode patterned after respiration (cytochrome c oxidase), an electrode where electrons flow from an external circuit. Credit: Kyushu University

Nature is quite good at doing certain kinds of chemistry. For example, water is continuously transformed into its constituents, oxygen, protons, and electrons, and back again as a way of storing and using energy by plants and animals. Technologies based on natural chemical pathways could help to meet mankind's growing energy demands. Specialized enzymes present in plant and animal cells for certain chemical reactions have inspired chemists to try and reproduce natural processes in artificial solar cells and fuel cells.

Now, researchers based at Kyushu University have developed a single catalyst capable of acting as both a that consumes to release energy and a photosynthetic system able to make oxygen using solar energy. The group recently reported their findings in ChemCatChem.

"People have tried before to artificially replicate the behavior of hydrogenase and photosystem II," says corresponding author Professor Seiji Ogo of Kyushu University."But ours is the first study to combine these two very specific biological functions into a single catalytic system that can do both."

Hydrogenase is an enzyme present in organisms that acts like a natural cell, consuming hydrogen for energy. Photosystem II allows plants to turn water into oxygen under sunlight. Both these processes involve oxidations, where either hydrogen or water molecules give up some of their electrons.

The researchers synthesized a catalyst containing the metal iridium, which is capable of accepting and releasing a number of electrons. They showed that in a fuel cell, their catalyst produced electrical power by accepting electrons from hydrogen. Changing the supporting materials in the catalyst could generate power from sunlight through a cycle involving oxidation of water.

The researchers managed to isolate the chemical and use X-ray diffraction to provide new insights into its structure and behavior as a catalyst for the first time. Corresponding author Professor Seiji Ogo says, "The power output of our system is still rather low for any practical applications, but this work represents a unique demonstration of two different kinds of generating processes from a single . We hope these findings will show that chemists still have much to learn from natural processes."

More information: Mitsuhiro Kikkawa et al, A Fusion of Biomimetic Fuel and Solar Cells Based on Hydrogenase, Photosystem II, and Cytochrome c Oxidase, ChemCatChem (2017). DOI: 10.1002/cctc.201700995

Provided by Kyushu University

Citation: Researchers mimic two natural energy processes with a single catalyst (2017, October 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-mimic-natural-energy-catalyst.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Multifunctional catalyst for poison-resistant hydrogen fuel cells
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)