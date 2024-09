Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics (Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys. or PCCP) is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles on any aspect of physical chemistry, chemical physics, and biophysical chemistry. It is published weekly by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) on behalf of seventeen participating societies.

Publisher The Royal Society of Chemistr Website http://pubs.rsc.org/en/journals/journalissues/cp Impact factor 3.829 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA