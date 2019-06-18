June 18, 2019

Here comes the sun: a new framework for artificial photosynthesis

by Theresa Duque, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Here comes the sun: a new framework for artificial photosynthesis
Credit: RapidEye/iStock

Scientists have long sought to mimic the process by which plants make their own fuel using sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water through artificial photosynthesis devices, but how exactly substances called catalysts work to generate renewable fuel remains a mystery.

Now, a PNAS study led by Berkeley Lab—and supported by state-of-the-art materials characterization at the Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis, powerful X-ray spectroscopy techniques at the Advanced Light Source, and superfast calculations performed at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center—has uncovered new insight into how to better control cobalt oxide, one of the most promising catalysts for .

When molecules of cobalt oxide cubane, so named for its eight atoms forming a cube, are in solution, the catalytic units eventually collide into one another and react, and thus deactivate.

To hold the catalysts in place, and prevent these collisions, the researchers used a metal-organic framework as a scaffold. The technique is similar to how tetramanganese, a metal-oxygen in natural photosynthesis, protects itself from self-destruction by hiding in a protein pocket.

"Our study provides a clear, conceptual blueprint for engineering the next generation of energy-converting catalysts," said Don Tilley, senior faculty scientist in Berkeley Lab's Chemical Sciences Division and a co-corresponding author of the study.

Here comes the sun: a new framework for artificial photosynthesis
To hold the catalysts in place, the researchers used a MOF as a scaffold (illustration, right) – similar to how tetramanganese, a MOF catalyst in natural photosynthesis, protects itself from self-destruction by hiding in a protein pocket (left). Credit: Andy Nguyen et al./Berkeley Lab

Explore further

Artificial photosynthesis transforms carbon dioxide into liquefiable fuels
More information: Andy I. Nguyen et al. Stabilization of reactive Co4O4 cubane oxygen-evolution catalysts within porous frameworks, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1815013116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Citation: Here comes the sun: a new framework for artificial photosynthesis (2019, June 18) retrieved 18 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-sun-framework-artificial-photosynthesis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Which metal is safest for hair/scalp? Bismuth, silver or zinc oxide?

Jun 16, 2019

Salt of weak acid and base

Jun 14, 2019

What is the configuration (R or S) of these molecules?

Jun 14, 2019

Decomposition reaction for theophylline, hexobarbital natrium

Jun 14, 2019

Can someone spot the error in the question?

Jun 13, 2019

Enthalpy vs Internal Energy in Phase Change

Jun 12, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration