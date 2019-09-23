September 23, 2019

Microvilli in motion: Live cell imaging to visualize early steps of brush border formation

by Anivarya Kumar, Vanderbilt University

Microvilli are protrusions on the surface of epithelial cells that are dedicated to mechanosensation in the inner ear, and chemosensation and solute uptake in the lungs, gut, intestine and urinary tract. Epithelial cells assemble dense arrays of microvilli called "brush borders" that protect against infections and injury.

Leslie Meenderink, MD, Ph.D., Matthew Tyska, Ph.D., and colleagues used live cell imaging to visualize early steps of brush border formation.

They found that individual microvilli exhibit persistent active motility. Driven by actin assembly at the barbed ends of core bundles, motility allows the protrusions to collide and cluster into highly organized arrays.

The research, featured on the cover of the Sept. 9 issue of Developmental Cell, points to microvillar motility as a previously unrecognized driving force for apical surface remodeling and maturation during epithelial differentiation. These findings provide further insight into the morphogenesis of multiple organ systems.

Explore further

How microvilli form
More information: Leslie M. Meenderink et al. Actin Dynamics Drive Microvillar Motility and Clustering during Brush Border Assembly, Developmental Cell (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.devcel.2019.07.008
Journal information: Developmental Cell

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: Microvilli in motion: Live cell imaging to visualize early steps of brush border formation (2019, September 23) retrieved 23 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-microvilli-motion-cell-imaging-visualize.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

DNA is Held Together by a Watery Environment

5 hours ago

What does a good memory mean about the brain?

9 hours ago

How have scientists derived the gene sequences known today?

11 hours ago

Autopiotherapy, etc. -- coined, or standard?

Sep 19, 2019

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

Sep 17, 2019

Ointments and the bloodstream query

Sep 16, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration