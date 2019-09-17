September 17, 2019

Genomics provides evidence of glacial refugia in Scandinavia

by Rachel Sturtz, University of Colorado Denver

Genomics provides evidence of glacial refugia in Scandinavia
Credit: University of Colorado Denver

Evolutionary research on a grass-like, flowering perennial called the northern single-spike sedge has offered some of the first proof of ice-free locations, or glacial refugia, in Northern Europe during Earth's most recent ice age.

Using genomic techniques, a team of researchers led by principal investigator Kristine Westergaard from the Norwegian Institute of Nature Research has found evidence that establishment of this pre-dates the region's Weichselian glaciation, upending scientific thought regarding recolonization of northern Europe following the Pleistocene Epoch.

Leo P. Bruederle, professor emeritus in the department of integrative biology at CU Denver, along with colleagues at ETH Zurich, and Norwegian University of Science and Technology, co-authored the research with Westergaard. The study was published in February in the journal Molecular Ecology.

Surviving the Pleistocene ice age

"Our data suggest that there were dynamic refugia in Scandinavia, where the species persisted throughout the Pleistocene," said Bruederle. Today, only three populations of this species remain in Europe, with the larger part of its range in North America.

More than two million years ago, glaciers descended on the uppermost portions of North America, Europe and Asia during the Pleistocene Epoch, Earth's most recent ice age. Tough, remained in pockets of glacial refugia, despite extremely harsh conditions.

Genomics provides evidence of glacial refugia in Scandinavia
Norway’s northern single-spike sedge. Credit: University of Colorado Denver

Previously, researchers believed that the northern single-spike sedge, or Carex scirpoidea Michx subsp. scirpoidea, persisted in refugia only in Beringian Alaska and/or south of the Last Glacial Maximum in western and northeastern North America. Researchers assumed the Norwegian populations originated following a post-glacial recolonization, as has been reported for other .

Researchers found that the Norwegian populations of the sedge consisted of unique evolutionary lineages that diverged from those in Greenland. Their colonization of Scandinavia appears to have occurred twice, both prior to the last glacial advance, with the Norwegian plants having survived in glacial refugia in situ.

Preventing a "genetic meltdown" in an era of climate change

The sedge's existence in Norway, and understanding the ways in which plants persisted through the Pleistocene, can inform the way we think about the future effects of climate change, said Bruederle.

While the hardy plant was able to sustain frigid ice age temperatures, it may not fare as well with a warming climate. Species are usually able to survive climate changes by shifting latitude or elevation, said Bruederle, but the fragmented populations, low level of genetic diversity, and the lack of suitable habitat may lead to a "genetic meltdown" and eventual extinction of the species in Europe.

Researchers call for managing the Scandinavian populations as distinct units to include monitoring these populations, protecting their habitat, and preserving seeds and .

Explore further

Researchers use genomic data to map 'refugia' where North American trees survived the ice age
More information: Kristine B. Westergaard et al. Population genomic evidence for plant glacial survival in Scandinavia, Molecular Ecology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/mec.14994
Journal information: Molecular Ecology

Provided by University of Colorado Denver
Citation: Genomics provides evidence of glacial refugia in Scandinavia (2019, September 17) retrieved 17 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-genomics-evidence-glacial-refugia-scandinavia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

8 hours ago

Ointments and the bloodstream query

21 hours ago

What does a good memory mean about the brain?

Sep 12, 2019

How is Cdc6 only synthesized at G1?

Sep 09, 2019

What enzyme removes the primer in EUKARYOTES

Sep 09, 2019

How many alleles per gene the human species have today?

Sep 08, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration