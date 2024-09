Molecular Ecology is a twice monthly scientific journal covering investigations that use molecular genetic techniques to address questions in ecology, evolution, behavior, and conservation. Molecular Ecology is published by Wiley-Blackwell. Harry Smith is the founding editor in chief, while Loren Rieseberg is the current one. Its 2010 impact factor is 6.457.

