The University of Colorado Denver, shortened as CU Denver, UC Denver, or UCD, is a public university in the United States state of Colorado. It is one of three schools of the University of Colorado system. The university has two campuses — one in downtown Denver at the Auraria Campus, and the other at the Anschutz Medical Campus located in neighboring Aurora. The single university is the result of the 2004 consolidation of the "University of Colorado at Denver" and "University of Colorado Health Sciences Center". The official name of the university is University of Colorado Denver | Anschutz Medical Campus. The University of Colorado Denver is adjacent to its primary teaching hospital, the University of Colorado Hospital, on the Anschutz Medical Campus. It is also affiliated with the neighboring Children's Hospital, and with the National Jewish Medical and Research Center and Denver Health Medical Center in Denver. There are currently more than 27,000 students at the school's two physical campuses in downtown Denver and in Aurora. The school also offers classes via CU Online.

Address
1250 14th Street, Denver, Colorado, United States of America 80217
Website
http://www.ucdenver.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Colorado_Denver

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

