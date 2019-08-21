August 21, 2019

Physicists create world's smallest engine

by Trinity College Dublin

Physicists create world's smallest engine
The world's smallest engine works due to its intrinsic spin, which converts heat absorbed from laser beams into oscillations, or vibrations, of the trapped ion. Credit: Professor Goold, Trinity College Dublin.

Theoretical physicists at Trinity College Dublin are among an international collaboration that has built the world's smallest engine—which, as a single calcium ion, is approximately ten billion times smaller than a car engine.

Work performed by Professor John Goold's QuSys group in Trinity's School of Physics describes the science behind this tiny motor. The research, published today in international journal Physical Review Letters, explains how random fluctuations affect the operation of microscopic machines. In the future, such devices could be incorporated into other technologies in order to recycle and thus improve .

The engine itself—a single calcium ion—is electrically charged, which makes it easy to trap using electric fields. The working substance of the engine is the ion's "intrinsic spin" (its angular momentum). This spin is used to convert heat absorbed from laser beams into oscillations, or vibrations, of the trapped ion.

These vibrations act like a "flywheel", which captures the useful energy generated by the engine. This energy is stored in discrete units called "quanta", as predicted by .

"The flywheel allows us to actually measure the power output of an atomic-scale motor, resolving single quanta of energy, for the first time," said Dr. Mark Mitchison of the QuSys group at Trinity, and one of the article's co-authors.

Starting the flywheel from rest—or, more precisely, from its "" (the lowest energy in )—the team observed the little engine forcing the flywheel to run faster and faster. Crucially, the state of the ion was accessible in the experiment, allowing the physicists to precisely assess the energy deposition process.

Assistant Professor in Physics at Trinity, John Goold said: "This experiment and theory ushers in a new era for the investigation of the energetics of technologies based on quantum theory, which is a topic at the core of our group's research. Heat management at the nanoscale is one of the fundamental bottlenecks for faster and more efficient computing. Understanding how thermodynamics can be applied in such microscopic settings is of paramount importance for future technologies."

The groundbreaking experiment was carried out by a research group led by Professor Ferdinand Schmidt-Kaler and Dr Ulrich Poschinger of Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany.

Explore further

Researchers measure quantum power increase in quantum boost engine for the first time
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Trinity College Dublin
Citation: Physicists create world's smallest engine (2019, August 21) retrieved 21 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-physicists-world-smallest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do oceans look blue from orbit?

48 minutes ago

Calculate Retinal irradiance - from photometric units

1 hour ago

Brillouin's negentropy in an Einstein solid

2 hours ago

Is it possible to calculate an incandescent bulb's temperature from V?

13 hours ago

Real image of a sawtooth standing wave in a musical string?

20 hours ago

Photon Polarization

22 hours ago

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

chemhaznet1
1 hour ago
You'd think they would have used something better than the cosmic space potato to take the picture so we could see the thing more clearly.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration