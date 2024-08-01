Trinity College Dublin, (TCD) was established by Letter Patents granting a Charter by Queen Elizabeth I in 1592, however the roots extend to 1311 by Papal decree. Today, TCD is a vibrant academic and research university. TCD is associated with two medical teaching hospitals, conducts high level and complex computer science, biotechnology and erected the Lloyd Institute. The Trinity Enterprise Centre houses complex multi-disciplinary scientific research labs and is ranked highly among world-wide ranking panels. TCD's 15,000 + student body is comprised of undergraduate, graduate, post-doctoral and professional degree students.

Address College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland. Website http://www.tcd.ie/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trinity_College_Dublin

