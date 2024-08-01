Trinity College Dublin, (TCD) was established by Letter Patents granting a Charter by Queen Elizabeth I in 1592, however the roots extend to 1311 by Papal decree. Today, TCD is a vibrant academic and research university. TCD is associated with two medical teaching hospitals, conducts high level and complex computer science, biotechnology and erected the Lloyd Institute. The Trinity Enterprise Centre houses complex multi-disciplinary scientific research labs and is ranked highly among world-wide ranking panels. TCD's 15,000 + student body is comprised of undergraduate, graduate, post-doctoral and professional degree students.

Address
College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.
Website
http://www.tcd.ie/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trinity_College_Dublin

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Trinity College Dublin

New study unveils formation secrets of tiny rare earth elements

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin's School of Natural Sciences have revealed a novel route to the formation of bastnäsite, a crucial mineral for the extraction of rare earth elements (REEs). Their work offers promise ...

Nanomaterials

Jun 25, 2024

0

0

Scientists devise algorithm to engineer improved enzymes

Scientists have prototyped a new method for "rationally engineering" enzymes to deliver improved performance. They have devised an algorithm, which takes into account an enzyme's evolutionary history, to flag where mutations ...

Biotechnology

Jun 20, 2024

0

68

page 1 from 29