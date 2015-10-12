Miniaturised 'heat engines' could power nanoscale machines of the future

May 15, 2017
Research from The University of Manchester has thrown new light on the use of miniaturised 'heat engines' that could one day help power nanoscale machines like quantum computers.

Heat engines are devices that turn into a useful form known as 'work' which can provide power – like any other engine.

Dr Ahsan Nazir, a Senior Lecturer and EPSRC Fellow based at Manchester's Photon Science Institute and School of Physics and Astronomy, wanted to see how heat engines performed at the level, a sub-atomic environment where the classical laws of physics don't always apply.

Heat engines at this scale could help power the miniaturised of the future, such as components of quantum computers.

Dr Nazir's research, published in the journal Physical Review E, showed that heat engines were inclined to lose performance at the quantum scale due to the way such devices exchange energy with external heat reservoirs – and more investigation would be needed to remedy this challenge.

"Heat engines are devices that turn thermal energy into a useful form known as 'work'," explained Dr Nazir.

"Besides being of immense practical importance, the theoretical understanding of factors that determine their energy conversion efficiency has enabled a deep understanding of the classical laws of thermodynamics.

"Recently, much interest has focused on quantum realisations of engines in order to determine whether thermodynamic laws apply also to quantum systems.

"In most cases, these engines are simplified using the assumption that the interaction between the working system and the thermal reservoirs is vanishingly small. At the classical macroscopic scale this assumption is typically valid – but we recognised this may not be the case as the system size decreases to the quantum scale.

"Consensus on how to approach thermodynamics in this so-called strong coupling regime has not yet been reached. So we proposed a formalism suited to the study of a in the regime of non-vanishing interaction strength and apply it to the case of a four stroke Otto cycle.

"This approach permitted us to conduct a complete thermodynamic analysis of the energy exchanges around the cycle for all coupling strengths. We find that the engine's performance diminishes as the interaction strength becomes more appreciable, and thus non-vanishing system-reservoir interaction strengths constitute an important consideration in the operation of quantum mechanical ."

More information: David Newman et al. Performance of a quantum heat engine at strong reservoir coupling, Physical Review E (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevE.95.032139

Related Stories

What is quantum in quantum thermodynamics?

October 12, 2015

(Phys.org)—A lot of attention has been given to the differences between the quantum and classical worlds. For example, quantum entanglement, superposition, and teleportation are purely quantum phenomena with no classical ...

Quantum engines must break down

June 26, 2013

Our present understanding of thermodynamics is fundamentally incorrect if applied to small systems and needs to be modified, according to new research from University College London (UCL) and the University of Gdańsk. The ...

Nanoscale heat engine exceeds standard efficiency limit

January 27, 2014

(Phys.org) —In 2012, a team of physicists from Germany proposed a scheme for realizing a nanoscale heat engine composed of a single ion. Like a macroscale heat engine, the theoretical nanoscale version can convert heat ...

Can a car engine be built out of a single particle?

November 30, 2012

(Phys.org)—As physicists work on miniaturizing devices, they will eventually run into the ultimate limit: the atom. A fundamental question in this area is whether it's even possible to scale down a macroscale engine such ...

Quantum reservoir for microwaves

May 15, 2017

In a recent experiment at EPFL, a microwave resonator, a circuit that supports electric signals oscillating at a resonance frequency, is coupled to the vibrations of a metallic micro-drum. By actively cooling the mechanical ...

EmceeSquared
5 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Despite this study's conclusions about an Otto cycle, I'm hopeful that quantum scale heat engines will "rectify" the multidimensional kinetic phonon oscillations that are "heat" into useful work at much higher efficiencies than are familiar at larger scales. Materials made of large quantities of (at least mostly) structured, uniform arrays of molecular heat engines could possibly perform better than for example even the latest bulk material thermoelectrics, which are now approaching something like 4-5% efficiency at practical delta-Ts.

Maybe this study merely rules out the Otto cycle for the purpose.

