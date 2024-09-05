The University of Manchester was reconstituted in 2004 with the dissolution of Victoria University and merger of The University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology. The reformed university is a member of the Russell Group and the NB Group for collaborative research. Throughout the history of the University of Manchester going back to 1824, 23 Nobel Laureates have been affiliated with Manchester. The student body at the undergraduate, graduate and professional degree level is over 40,000 students. Notable faculties include, Medicine, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science, Nursing, Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences which include material science and aerospace and engineering.

Address Media Relations Communications and Marketing Services The University of Manchester Oxford Road Manchester M13 9PL Website http://www.manchester.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Manchester

