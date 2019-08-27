August 27, 2019

Microorganisms protect iron sheet piling against degradation

by Radboud University

Microorganisms protect iron sheet piling against degradation
The biofilm on iron sheet piles. Credit: Radboud University

A natural biofilm of oxygen-free microorganisms protects iron sheet piling against corrosion by depositing minerals on the wall. That is what researchers at the Radboud University, the Dutch Institute of Ecology (NIOO-KNAW) and Deltares have published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

Iron sheet piling has an estimated life expectancy of 50 to 100 years. However, at several locations in the Netherlands, sheet piling has already been damaged by to such an extent that the sheets are only one millimetre thick. Replacement of these weak sheet piles costs millions, if not billions, of euros.

At the same time though, there are also places where the sheet piling is still in excellent condition. It appears that a natural protective layer has formed on the sheet piling, a biofilm consisting of minerals and .

Biofilm examined more closely

The microbiologists examined the biofilm on the sheet piling in Gouderak, in the Dutch province of Zuid-Holland. Using modern DNA sequencing methods, they identified the that were present in the biofilm. Four types of oxygen-free or anaerobic microorganisms were found in the biofilm, including methane-producing microbes.

But what these microorganisms did exactly, remained unclear. That is why Michiel in 't Zandt started researching the existing literature. "We know that when comes into contact with water, slight corrosion occurs. During this process, hydrogen is formed. We now think that the methane-producing microorganisms use iron and hydrogen to convert , CO2, into methane. And CO2 largely determines the acidity of the sediment. If the CO2 level lowers, the sediment becomes more alkaline. As a result, minerals precipitate, and the is created," in 't Zandt explains.

The biofilm protects, but how?

It remains largely unclear how the biofilm provides protection. "Because some microorganisms eat iron, as can be observed in the Titanic shipwreck, you would expect holes to be created in the sheet piling. We are in the dark as to why this biofilm protects the sheet piling," explains microbiologist Michiel in 't Zandt. Further research should, therefore, determine whether the can be produced to protect iron sheet piles from corrosion in other places as well.

Normally, when methane is in the news, it is mostly negative, since it contributes to global warming. "This research shows a positive side of methane-producing microorganisms. They can help us protect our canals," says in 't Zandt.

Explore further

How do interactions between gut bacteria and fungi exacerbate crohn's disease?
More information: Michiel H. in 't Zandt et al. High abundance of Methanobacteriales and Syntrophobacterales may help to prevent corrosion of metal sheet piles, Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2019). DOI: 10.1128/AEM.01369-19
Journal information: Applied and Environmental Microbiology

Provided by Radboud University
Citation: Microorganisms protect iron sheet piling against degradation (2019, August 27) retrieved 27 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-microorganisms-iron-sheet-piling-degradation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hit to the head

7 hours ago

The Higher Dimensional Analysis of Embryonic Development

9 hours ago

Which method is best for GCL assay and Why?

10 hours ago

Preparation of 1mg/ml BSA

10 hours ago

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Aug 25, 2019

Mixed bag: dietary and supplement interventions on patient outcomes

Aug 24, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration