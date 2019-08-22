August 22, 2019

Ethnic minority members who don't feel British are less likely to progress in their career, research shows

by Tony Trueman, European Sociological Association

job interview
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Members of ethnic minorities who don't feel British are less likely to move up the career ladder, new research says.

Ivelina Hristova, of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) , analyzed on almost 45,000 people between 2011 and 2018.

The data recorded if participants felt a sense of belonging to Britain, to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, or to an group. It also recorded changes in their job type.

Ms Hristova told the European Sociological Association conference in Manchester, UK, 22 August, that a sense of belonging to Britain was not linked to an improvement in participants' careers.

However, not having a sense of belonging to Britain was linked to lower chances for progression for migrant-origin groups, compared to those who chose English Scottish, Welsh or Northern Irish identity. They were up to 60% less likely to have moved to a better job.

She said that the penalty for not feeling British might exist because people from ethnic minorities could have faced unconscious bias or discrimination at the work place, and could have been passed over for promotion.

Ms Hristova adjusted the data to ensure that she compared people of similar educational level and socio-economic background in order to study the effects of British identity on careers in isolation.

She used the ONS Standard Occupational Classification, which lists nine broad occupational categories in a hierarchy, to see if people had moved up to a better job over the five-quarter period of their participation in the survey.

Explore further

Scottishness is a more inclusive national identity than Englishness for many ethnic groups in Britain
Provided by European Sociological Association
Citation: Ethnic minority members who don't feel British are less likely to progress in their career, research shows (2019, August 22) retrieved 22 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-ethnic-minority-members-dont-british.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration