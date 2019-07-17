July 17, 2019

NASA finds tropical storm Danas northeast of the Philippines

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

On July 17, 2019, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Storm Danas in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, located just northeast of the Philippines. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Storm Danas as it continued to move north and away from the Philippines.

On July 17 at 12:40 a.m. EDT (0440 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a visible look at Danas. The strongest thunderstorms appeared southeast of the center of circulation in the MODIS image. Danas was located northeast of Luzon, Philippines, in the Philippine Sea.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on July 17, the center of Tropical Storm Danas was located near latitude 21.1 degrees north and longitude 124.0 degrees east. The center of Danas was about 421 nautical miles south-southwest of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Island, Japan. Danas was moving to the north-northeast and had maximum sustained winds near 35 knots (40 mph/74 kph).

Danas is forecast to move north over the next couple of days and strengthen. Its center is expected to pass near Ishigakijima island on July 18.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
