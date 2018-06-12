NASA finds Tropical Storm 07W near Kadena Air Base, Okinawa

On June 14 at 12:30 a.m. EDT (0430 UTC), the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a visible light image of Tropical Storm 07W.The storm appears asymmetric because it is being battered by strong wind shear. Credit: NASA NASA satellite imagery captured Tropical Storm 07W soon after it developed near Kadena Air Base on the island of Okinawa, Japan in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean.

On June at 12:30 a.m. EDT (0430 UTC), the MODIS or Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a visible light image of the storm. The image showed there is a small area of deep and persistent convection located to the northeast of the low level circulation center. As a result, the storm appeared elongated on the MODIS imagery. A METOP-B satellite image confirmed that the storm is asymmetric.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that the storm is elongated because it is being battered by strong vertical wind shear between 34 to 46 mph (30 to 40 knots/55 to 74 kph).

On June 14 at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) 07W's center was located near 26.6 degrees north latitude and 126.1 degrees east longitude. That's about 91 nautical miles west of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. 07W has been moving northeastward at 23 mph (20 knots/37 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (35 knots/62 kph).

Tropical Depression 07W is forecast to move northeast and pass near the island of Omami Oshima while becoming extra-tropical.

