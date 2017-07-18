NASA notes 9th northwestern Pacific Tropical Cyclone

July 21, 2017
On July 20, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. EDT, NASA's Terra satellite captured this visible light image of Tropical Storm Kulap in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

The ninth tropical depression of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean has formed and developed into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Kulap was spotted by NASA's Terra satellite far to the west of Midway Island.

On July 20 at 1:30 p.m. EDT, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, or MODIS, instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible light image of Tropical Storm Kulap. The visible MODIS image showed a large band of thunderstorms northeast and southwest of the low-level center. The visible imagery shows the largest area of thunderstorms southwest of the center. Animated enhanced also showed an area of elongated deep convection with the center located along the southwest edge of the deep convection.

At July 21 at 11 a.m. EDT (15 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Kulap was located near 28.4 degrees north latitude and 177.7 degrees east longitude. That's about 745 miles nautical miles northeast of Wake Island. Kulap had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (35 knots/62 kph).

Kulap was moving toward the north-northwest near 19.5 mph (17 knots/31.4 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast calls for Kulap to maintain strength as a over the next 5 days as it moves in a west-northwesterly direction toward the big island of Japan.

Explore further: NASA's Terra satellite watching Tropical Storm Greg

Related Stories

NASA's Terra satellite watching Tropical Storm Greg

July 19, 2017

NASA Terra satellite provided a clear view of Tropical Storm Greg, located off the southwestern coast of Mexico. Greg is one of three tropical cyclones in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and is the closest to land.

NASA sees Tropical Storm Lionrock sonsolidating

August 23, 2016

NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Lionrock that revealed the storm is consolidating and strengthening. Lionrock is moving through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and away from Honshu, the big ...

NASA spots Tropical Storm Nock-ten intensify

December 22, 2016

NASA's Aqua satellite flew over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Nock-ten after it strengthened from a tropical depression.

NASA sees Tropical Storm 10S form

February 10, 2016

Tropical Storm 10S developed as NASA's Terra satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean. The tropical storm developed from tropical low pressure area 96S between Madagascar and La Reunion Island.

