NASA's Aqua satellite sees formation of Tropical Storm Maliksi

June 8, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Aqua captured an image of Tropical Storm Maliksi on June 8 that showed the circulation center over open waters of the Philippine Sea. Bands of thunderstorms circling the center extended over the northern and central Philippines bringing rainfall and gusty winds. Credit: NASA

Tropical Storm Maliksi formed in the Philippine Sea, off the northeastern coast of the Philippines as NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard Aqua captured an image of the storm on June 8 that showed the circulation center over open waters of the Philippine Sea. Bands of thunderstorms circling the center extended over the northern and central Philippines bringing rainfall and gusty winds.

On June 8 at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), Tropical Storm Maliksi was located near 19.5 degrees north latitude and 127.2 degrees east longitude. That's about 443 nautical miles northeast of Manila, Philippines. Maliksi was moving north at 12 knots (14 mph/22 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph).

Maliksi is forecast to move to the northeast and parallel the coast of Japan while remaining several hundred miles off shore.

