NASA finds a cloud-filled eye in Typhoon Man-yi

On Nov. 23 the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Typhoon Man-yi that revealed a cloud-filled eye and a powerful storm. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

Visible imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed Typhoon Man-yi's eye had become cloud-filled.

On Nov. 23 the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Typhoon Many-yi in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. The MODIS image showed that clouds had filled in over the eye, and the storm had become elongated. The elongation indicates that the storm is being affected by outside winds and will likely weaken.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted at 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) that Man-yi had maximum sustained winds near 85 knots (98 mph/157 kph). It was centered near 16.9 degrees north latitude and 135.3 degrees east longitude. That's 729 nautical miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Man-yi was moving north-northwest.

JTWC has forecast Man-yi to move northwest and begin weakening. It is expected to make a sharp turn to the northeast. It is expected to pass east of Okinawa Island, Japan.