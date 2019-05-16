May 16, 2019

A new iron-based superconductor stabilized by inter-block charger transfer

by Science China Press

A new iron-based superconductor stabilized by inter-block charger transfer
Temperature dependence of electrical resistivity for the BaTh2Fe4As4(N0.7O0.3)2 sample, indicating a superconducting transition at 30 K. The zero-resistance temperature is 22 K. The inset shows the crystal structure projected on the ac plane. The two constituent structural blocks, named "1111" and "122" respectively, are marked, and the inter-block charge transfer is shown by the arrow. Credit: ©Science China Press

Iron-based superconductors (IBSCs) have attracted sustained research attention over the past decade, partly because new IBSCs were discovered one after another in the earlier years. At present, however, exploration of IBSCs becomes more and more challenging. A research team from Zhejiang University developed a structural design strategy for exploration from which they succeeded in finding a series of hole-doped IBSCs with double FeAs layers in recent years. Nevertheless, the electron-doped analogue has not been realized until now.

The newly discovered electron-doped IBSC is BaTh2Fe4As4(N0.7O0.3)2, an intergrowth compound of un-doped BaFe2As2 and electron-doped ThFeAsN0.7O0.3 (see the inset of Figure 1). The new superconductor could be synthesized only when nitrogen is partially replaced with oxygen as in the case of BaTh2Fe4As4(N0.7O0.3)2.

Namely, the oxygen-free phase, BaTh2Fe4As4N2, could not be prepared due to lattice matching. The realized synthetic process is actually a redox reaction, BaFe2As2 + 2ThFeAsN0.7O0.3 = BaTh2Fe4As4(N0.7O0.3)2, which indicates an essential role of inter-block charge transfer for stabilizing the intergrowth structure. Note that, while both the constituent structural blocks share identical iron atoms, they contain crystallographically different arsenic atoms, as a consequence of the charge transfer.

Although the new superconductor is isostructural to the previous "12442-type" ones, it shows contrasting structural and . First, the structural details in the FeAs layers are different from those of hole-doped 12442-type IBSCs, but similar to most electron-doped IBSCs. Second, the Hall-effect measurement shows negative Hall coefficient in the whole temperature range, and the Hall coefficient values are consistent with the electron doping level due to the oxygen substitution. Third, the superconducting properties such as the upper critical fields and specific-heat jump are close to most electron-doped IBSCs.

The onset resistive transition temperature of the new double-FeAs-layer IBSC is 30 K, and the zero-resistance temperature is 22 K. Correspondingly, the and specific-heat data suggest two transitions, and the bulk superconductivity appears at 22 K. The result is in contrast with the single-FeAs-layer counterpart, ThFeAsN0.85O0.15, with the same doping level. The latter does not show superconductivity above1.8 K.

The essential role of inter-block charge transfer demonstrated seems to be insightful, which could be helpful for the exploration of broader layered materials beyond the layered IBSCs.

Explore further

Highly nitrogen and sulfur dual-doped carbon microspheres for supercapacitors
More information: Ye-Ting Shao et al, BaTh2Fe4As4(N0.7O0.3)2: An iron-based superconductor stabilized by inter-block-layer charge transfer, Science China Materials (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s40843-019-9438-7
Provided by Science China Press
Citation: A new iron-based superconductor stabilized by inter-block charger transfer (2019, May 16) retrieved 16 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-iron-based-superconductor-stabilized-inter-block-charger.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If permeability and permittivity of the vacuum could be lowered (inside a hollow wire for inst), would this allow faster than light communication?

29 minutes ago

What would happen if we teleport 1mm^3 of neutron star core outside?

3 hours ago

New Tokamak D Mode Success - Fusion is Almost Here

17 hours ago

Coal and total CO2 emissions in the UK

17 hours ago

What is the true way to determine time parameters from semilog graph?

May 15, 2019

New Optics Toy: A 'Varicolor' filter

May 14, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration