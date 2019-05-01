May 1, 2019

Scientists develop stereodefined N and S atom-codoped graphdiyne for oxygen evolution

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists develop stereodefined N and S atom-codoped graphdiyne for oxygen evolution
Stereodefined sp-N and S atoms for efficient oxygen evolution. Credit: Zhao Yasong

The oxygen evolution reaction (OER) is of great significance in energy-related techniques such as metal-air batteries and water splitting. Chinese scientists have doped site-defined sp-N and S atoms into graphdiyne, which enables highly active catalysis of OER. Their findings were published in J. Am. Chem. Soc.

Traditional OER catalysts, e.g. RuO2 and IrO2, are limited by high cost and declining stability. Heteroatom-doped carbon materials, especially dual doping, have displayed intriguing potential for highly efficient electrocatalysis owing to the synergistic effect. However, the doping sites for different atoms are highly uncontrollable, which makes the structure-property study difficult.

The synergistic effect can only take place within a certain distance between the dual atoms, and 7.5 Å is the for N and S atoms to obtain a strong .

Scientists from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences successfully prepared "stereodefined" N and S atoms codoped graphdiyne, and the relative positions of the N and S were well controlled.

"N-, S-codoped graphdiyne presented higher catalytic activity than those catalysts with individual-element doping (N or S atom) and commercial RuO2 in catalyzing the OER, possessing lower overpotential (299 mV) and higher current density (47.2 mA/cm2, 1.6 V), " said WANG Dan, who led this research.

This study opens an avenue for understanding the synergistic effects in heteroelement-doped metal-free catalysts, and for further guiding the rational design and preparation of highly efficient catalysts for energy conversion and storage.

  • Scientists develop stereodefined N and S atom-codoped graphdiyne for oxygen evolution
    SEM, AFM and TEM characterizations of catalysts. Credit: Zhao Yasong
  • Scientists develop stereodefined N and S atom-codoped graphdiyne for oxygen evolution
    OER performance of catalysts and commercial RuO2. Credit: Zhao Yasong

Explore further

Placing atoms for optimum catalysts
More information: Yasong Zhao et al, Stereodefined Codoping of sp-N and S Atoms in Few-Layer Graphdiyne for Oxygen Evolution Reaction, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2019). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b13695
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists develop stereodefined N and S atom-codoped graphdiyne for oxygen evolution (2019, May 1) retrieved 1 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-scientists-stereodefined-atom-codoped-graphdiyne-oxygen.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ion migration by diffusion in an electric field

Apr 29, 2019

Galvanic cell - open circuit voltage and EMF

Apr 28, 2019

Problems Growing KDP Crystals

Apr 28, 2019

A way to separate the components of a solution?

Apr 27, 2019

Understanding the chemical process in a fuel cell

Apr 27, 2019

ZnO solution/Drop casting deposition

Apr 26, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration