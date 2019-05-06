May 6, 2019

Public dread of nuclear power limits its deployment

by Adam Dove, Carnegie Mellon University Department of Engineering and Public Policy

nuclear power
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In the ongoing effort to decarbonize U.S. energy production, there is one energy source that often attracts great controversy. Nuclear power has been a part of the American energy portfolio since the 1950s and still generates one in every five kilowatt-hours of electricity produced in the country. Still, for a number of reasons, including the association between radiation and cancer, the general public has long felt a significant dread about it. And this fear, suggest Carnegie Mellon University Department of Engineering and Public Policy Assistant Research Professor Parth Vaishnav, and Ahmed Abdulla of the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy, may cause people to want less of this zero-carbon energy source in the nation's electricity generation mix than they otherwise would.

In their peer-reviewed paper, "Limits to deployment of for decarbonization: Insights from public opinion," published in Energy Policy,Vaishnav and Abdulla set out to quantify just how much this sense of dread is negatively impacting decision making around nuclear power.

To do this, the team asked a sample of over 1,200 U.S. respondents, to build their own power generation portfolio, aimed at cutting CO2emissions. These respondents were split into two groups: half of the sample was shown the power sources they could choose from by label (solar, natural gas, nuclear, etc.), while the other half was shown how much environmental and accidental risk the technology posed. Crucially, the researchers showed all respondents information about the number of deaths that had historically occurred in the worst accident associated with the technology. This is important for nuclear power, since accidents are rare but can have dire consequences if they do occur.

"Despite decades of analysis focused on about nuclear power, there remains a gulf in understanding the difference between the technology's actuarial risks and the dread it evokes," the team writes in the paper. "Experts often emphasize actuarial risk levels—for example, the often-cited claim that radiation releases from the Fukushima nuclear accident didn't kill anyone—with the hope that better public awareness will yield greater political support for the technology."

The results of their research, however, suggest that engineering efforts to make the technology safer and communicate this improvement to the public, while admirable, will not by themselves persuade people to choose more nuclear power. The respondents who were shown the names of the sources consistently deployed less nuclear energy than those who were only shown the risks. This occurred despite the fact that both groups had the same statistical information. This suggests that respondents' anxiety around nuclear energy caused them to shy away from its use.

"Our results suggest," the team writes in the paper, "that dread about nuclear power leads respondents to choose 40% less nuclear generation in 2050 than they would have chosen in the absence of this dread."

With these results, the team hopes to be able to quantify just how much nuclear power the American public might be willing to accept, if the fear associated with it could be reduced or eliminated. While the researchers note that the study only focuses on nuclear , the methods by which they use survey to disentangle the root causes of are more widely generalizable to other important decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and sequestration.

Explore further

The vanishing nuclear industry
More information: Energy Policy (2019). doi.org/10.1016/j.enpol.2019.03.039 , www.sciencedirect.com/science/ … ii/S0301421519302125
Journal information: Energy Policy

Provided by Carnegie Mellon University Department of Engineering and Public Policy
Citation: Public dread of nuclear power limits its deployment (2019, May 6) retrieved 6 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-dread-nuclear-power-limits-deployment.html
User comments

EyeNStein
3 hours ago
Part of the fear arises from systematic abuse of statistics. Fukushima's claim not to have killed may or may not be accurate: Not many public will have the knowledge or expertise to research thyroid cancers or issued Iodine preventative treatments: Nor the statistical analyses of increases in leukaemia.
They just know something 'bad' went into the air and the reactors are so 'bad' no one can access them. They also know that the people saying 'its OK it didn't kill' are the people they expected to say that. (Not people living and eating downwind of the reactors)
0
Report Block
ShotmanMaslo
2 hours ago
You can assume that Fukushima kills a thousand, which is the upper credible estimate, and nuclear still comes out on top as statistically by far the safest energy source per TWh produced.

Anti-nuclear sentiment is rooted in irrational fear, not science. Which is especially dangerous in a world threatened by climate change and peak oil. With nuclear, we could have been carbon neutral since the 80-90s. With renewables and electric cars, it will take a century longer. It may be just enough to push the Earth over the edge.
0
Report Block
EyeNStein
2 hours ago
It is irrational because statistics are used in an unbalanced fashion by those with vested interests.
No One was killed is statistically unprovable.
The elevated risk has to be accurately quantified. If 1 in 100,000 were the estimate and 500,000 people were exposed then 5 more cancers may be expected, then openly sought via screening or pre-treated with iodine tablets.
For the risk to be liveable without fear; it has to be compared accurately to crossing the road in traffic, or flying at high altitude, not swept under the carpet.
0
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
1 hour ago
Nukes were built on the sly during a time when everybody's attention was diverted by the vietnam war and nixon/watergate. We woke up one morning and found that 20% of our power was coming from nukes.

And then we were taught just how evil these things were, and that we better act fast or we would all be dead from meltdowns and waste. So former antiwar protesters had a new cause to champion, and liberal administrations passed laws regulating new nukes out of existence.

But by that time we had already reached quotas and did not need any more nukes. The consumption of fossil fuels needed to be maintained at certain levels to maintain our influence in problematic regions around the world.

What we did need was an excuse to stop building nukes, and so one was dutifully created for us by hollywood, the media, and the politicians. At the proper Time, in the proper Manner.

So we were manipulated twice. Like sheep. That's what we're here for.

Expect nothing less from Shepherds.
0
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
1 hour ago
Anti-nuclear sentiment is rooted in irrational fear
Its not irrational, its created. Its artificial. Its generated in tribalists looking for enemies to reinforce their sense of belonging.

Playing on tribal sentiment is the best way of manipulating people. Its dependable, its effective, it is very easy to manage and predict.

"13To Gabriel also the Lord said, Go to the bastards, to the reprobates, to the children of fornication; and destroy the children of fornication, the offspring of the Watchers, from among men; bring them forth, and excite them one against another. Let them perish by mutual slaughter; for length of days shall not be theirs."
Book of enoch chap 10

-This is why for instance one religion is never enough; you need 2 opposing faiths to keep each in line. You cant have libs without conservatives and vice versa. If these adversaries are not created, they will create themselves; this is the nature of the tribal human animal.
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
1 hour ago
I think the accountants screwed it up by trying to shortcut safety procedures to save money over the short run. But you're entitled to your own opinions, @Otto.
0
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
59 minutes ago
I think the accountants screwed it up by trying to shortcut safety procedures to save money over the short run. But you're entitled to your own opinions, @Otto.
Shortcuts? How many accidents have we had with nukes in the US and europe? Apparently those killer regs werent needed.
0
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
46 minutes ago
"From 1963–1979, the number of reactors under construction globally increased every year except 1971 and 1978. However, following [TMI], the number of reactors under construction in the U.S. declined from 1980–1998, with increasing construction costs and delayed completion dates for some reactors... in total, 51 U.S. nuclear reactors were canceled from 1980–1984...

"At the time of the TMI incident, 129 nuclear power plants had been approved, but of those, only 53 (which were not already operating) were completed. During the lengthy review process, complicated by the Chernobyl Disaster seven years later, Federal requirements to correct safety issues and design deficiencies became more stringent, local opposition became more strident, construction times were significantly lengthened and costs skyrocketed."

-Kind of like how the sinking of the titanic ended transoceanic passenger ship travel in favor of commercial airlines. A little too convenient to escape suspicion.
0
Report Block
TechnoCreed
45 minutes ago
It does not matter how poor the odds are, there will always be somebody that will end up with the jackpot. Chernobyl and Fukushima are the first but will not be the last. How much land can we afford to loose on this small planet.
https://media.def...TACK.PDF
0
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
38 minutes ago
It does not matter how poor the odds are, there will always be somebody that will end up with the jackpot. Chernobyl and Fukushima are the first but will not be the last. How much land can we afford to loose on this small planet.

"The Banqiao Reservoir Dam... among 62 dams in Zhumadian that failed catastrophically or were intentionally destroyed in 1975 during Typhoon Nina... According to the Hydrology Department of Henan Province, approximately 26,000 people died in the province[13] from flooding and another 145,000 died during subsequent epidemics and famine. In addition, about 5,960,000 buildings collapsed, and 11 million residents were affected. Unofficial estimates of the number of people killed by the disaster have run as high as 230,000 people..."

-Yeah how much do we have to 'loose' indeed.
0
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
34 minutes ago
"After Hurricane Harvey, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released water from Houston's Addicks and Barker dams—two of the most high-risk dams in the country—inundating several thousand buildings with controlled releases to avoid destroying most of the city. In Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria cracked the Guajataca Dam, while downpours began to erode its spillway. The town of Isabela flooded and hundreds of people in the surrounding towns were forced to evacuate.

"In February 2017, torrential rains filled California's Oroville Dam—the tallest in the country—above capacity. After discovering that the original spillway had a sinkhole, officials diverted water to an emergency spillway, but the resulting erosion threatened the concrete structure above. With dam failure looming, nearly 200 thousand people were evacuated—and thousands of evacuees were stuck in traffic, unable to escape the danger zone. Luckily, the dam held..."

-Any day now...
0
Report Block

