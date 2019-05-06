Public dread of nuclear power limits its deployment
In the ongoing effort to decarbonize U.S. energy production, there is one energy source that often attracts great controversy. Nuclear power has been a part of the American energy portfolio since the 1950s and still generates one in every five kilowatt-hours of electricity produced in the country. Still, for a number of reasons, including the association between radiation and cancer, the general public has long felt a significant dread about it. And this fear, suggest Carnegie Mellon University Department of Engineering and Public Policy Assistant Research Professor Parth Vaishnav, and Ahmed Abdulla of the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy, may cause people to want less of this zero-carbon energy source in the nation's electricity generation mix than they otherwise would.
In their peer-reviewed paper, "Limits to deployment of nuclear power for decarbonization: Insights from public opinion," published in Energy Policy,Vaishnav and Abdulla set out to quantify just how much this sense of dread is negatively impacting decision making around nuclear power.
To do this, the team asked a sample of over 1,200 U.S. respondents, to build their own power generation portfolio, aimed at cutting CO2emissions. These respondents were split into two groups: half of the sample was shown the power sources they could choose from by label (solar, natural gas, nuclear, etc.), while the other half was shown how much environmental and accidental risk the technology posed. Crucially, the researchers showed all respondents information about the number of deaths that had historically occurred in the worst accident associated with the technology. This is important for nuclear power, since accidents are rare but can have dire consequences if they do occur.
"Despite decades of analysis focused on public attitudes about nuclear power, there remains a gulf in understanding the difference between the technology's actuarial risks and the dread it evokes," the team writes in the paper. "Experts often emphasize actuarial risk levels—for example, the often-cited claim that radiation releases from the Fukushima nuclear accident didn't kill anyone—with the hope that better public awareness will yield greater political support for the technology."
The results of their research, however, suggest that engineering efforts to make the technology safer and communicate this improvement to the public, while admirable, will not by themselves persuade people to choose more nuclear power. The respondents who were shown the names of the energy sources consistently deployed less nuclear energy than those who were only shown the risks. This occurred despite the fact that both groups had the same statistical information. This suggests that respondents' anxiety around nuclear energy caused them to shy away from its use.
"Our results suggest," the team writes in the paper, "that dread about nuclear power leads respondents to choose 40% less nuclear generation in 2050 than they would have chosen in the absence of this dread."
With these results, the team hopes to be able to quantify just how much nuclear power the American public might be willing to accept, if the fear associated with it could be reduced or eliminated. While the researchers note that the study only focuses on nuclear power, the methods by which they use survey to disentangle the root causes of public opinion are more widely generalizable to other important decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and sequestration.
User comments
They just know something 'bad' went into the air and the reactors are so 'bad' no one can access them. They also know that the people saying 'its OK it didn't kill' are the people they expected to say that. (Not people living and eating downwind of the reactors)
Anti-nuclear sentiment is rooted in irrational fear, not science. Which is especially dangerous in a world threatened by climate change and peak oil. With nuclear, we could have been carbon neutral since the 80-90s. With renewables and electric cars, it will take a century longer. It may be just enough to push the Earth over the edge.
No One was killed is statistically unprovable.
The elevated risk has to be accurately quantified. If 1 in 100,000 were the estimate and 500,000 people were exposed then 5 more cancers may be expected, then openly sought via screening or pre-treated with iodine tablets.
For the risk to be liveable without fear; it has to be compared accurately to crossing the road in traffic, or flying at high altitude, not swept under the carpet.
And then we were taught just how evil these things were, and that we better act fast or we would all be dead from meltdowns and waste. So former antiwar protesters had a new cause to champion, and liberal administrations passed laws regulating new nukes out of existence.
But by that time we had already reached quotas and did not need any more nukes. The consumption of fossil fuels needed to be maintained at certain levels to maintain our influence in problematic regions around the world.
What we did need was an excuse to stop building nukes, and so one was dutifully created for us by hollywood, the media, and the politicians. At the proper Time, in the proper Manner.
So we were manipulated twice. Like sheep. That's what we're here for.
Expect nothing less from Shepherds.
Playing on tribal sentiment is the best way of manipulating people. Its dependable, its effective, it is very easy to manage and predict.
"13To Gabriel also the Lord said, Go to the bastards, to the reprobates, to the children of fornication; and destroy the children of fornication, the offspring of the Watchers, from among men; bring them forth, and excite them one against another. Let them perish by mutual slaughter; for length of days shall not be theirs."
Book of enoch chap 10
-This is why for instance one religion is never enough; you need 2 opposing faiths to keep each in line. You cant have libs without conservatives and vice versa. If these adversaries are not created, they will create themselves; this is the nature of the tribal human animal.
"At the time of the TMI incident, 129 nuclear power plants had been approved, but of those, only 53 (which were not already operating) were completed. During the lengthy review process, complicated by the Chernobyl Disaster seven years later, Federal requirements to correct safety issues and design deficiencies became more stringent, local opposition became more strident, construction times were significantly lengthened and costs skyrocketed."
-Kind of like how the sinking of the titanic ended transoceanic passenger ship travel in favor of commercial airlines. A little too convenient to escape suspicion.
https://media.def...TACK.PDF
"The Banqiao Reservoir Dam... among 62 dams in Zhumadian that failed catastrophically or were intentionally destroyed in 1975 during Typhoon Nina... According to the Hydrology Department of Henan Province, approximately 26,000 people died in the province[13] from flooding and another 145,000 died during subsequent epidemics and famine. In addition, about 5,960,000 buildings collapsed, and 11 million residents were affected. Unofficial estimates of the number of people killed by the disaster have run as high as 230,000 people..."
-Yeah how much do we have to 'loose' indeed.
"In February 2017, torrential rains filled California's Oroville Dam—the tallest in the country—above capacity. After discovering that the original spillway had a sinkhole, officials diverted water to an emergency spillway, but the resulting erosion threatened the concrete structure above. With dam failure looming, nearly 200 thousand people were evacuated—and thousands of evacuees were stuck in traffic, unable to escape the danger zone. Luckily, the dam held..."
-Any day now...
