April 11, 2019

Keeping the taste, reducing the salt

by Scott Weybright, Washington State University

Keeping the taste, reducing the salt
While humans need the salt in snacks like potato chips, Americans consume significantly more salt than is necessary or even healthy. Credit: Public Domain

Washington State University researchers have found a way to make food taste salty but with less of the sodium chloride tied to poor health.

"It's a stealth approach, not like buying the 'reduced ' option, which people generally don't like," said Carolyn Ross, a Food Science professor at WSU. "If we can stair-step people down, then we increase health while still making food that people want to eat."

In a paper published in the Journal of Food Science, Ross and colleagues looked at salt blends that use less sodium chloride and include other salts like calcium chloride and .

Both of those salts have no on people, Ross said. Potassium can actually help reduce blood pressure. Unfortunately, they aren't very tasty.

"Potassium chloride, especially, tastes really bitter and people really don't like it," Ross said.

The researchers used tasting panels and WSU's electronic tongue to see just how much they could add of the replacement salts for standard sodium chloride before people found the food unacceptable to eat.

Some tasting panels tested a variety of salt solutions, or salt in water, while others tested different salt combinations in tomato soup.

Keeping the taste, reducing the salt
Carolyn Ross Credit: WSU

Using the e-tongue and panels, they found that a blend using approximately 96.4 percent sodium chloride with 1.6 percent potassium chloride and 2 percent calcium chloride was the ideal reduction.

They had a higher reduction when they added only calcium chloride, getting acceptable rates with a combination of 78 percent sodium chloride and 22 percent .

"This combination of the two salts did not significantly differ compared to 100 percent ," Ross said. "But when we added potassium chloride, consumer acceptance decreased."

While humans need salt, Americans consume significantly more than is necessary or even healthy. According to the U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the recommended maximum amount of salt consumed per day is less than 2,300 mg. The average American adult female consumes 2,980 mg per day, while males average over 4,000 mg per day.

Recent findings have suggested that gradual reductions in salt over a period of years is the best way to reduce salt consumption. Using one of the new blends for a specified time frame could lead to greater reductions down the road.

Explore further

Researchers uncover hidden deicer risks affecting bridge health
More information: Sasha M. Barnett et al, Identification of a Salt Blend: Application of the Electronic Tongue, Consumer Evaluation, and Mixture Design Methodology, Journal of Food Science (2019). DOI: 10.1111/1750-3841.14440
Journal information: Journal of Food Science

Provided by Washington State University
Citation: Keeping the taste, reducing the salt (2019, April 11) retrieved 11 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-salt.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New Wonder Material Borekphene I mean Borophene

7 hours ago

What temperature should be used for the Friedel-Crafts alkylation of benzene?

Apr 10, 2019

Question about the Li -> Li e- half cell reaction in a LiB battery

Apr 10, 2019

ZnO solution/Drop casting deposition

Apr 10, 2019

Electron Configuration Question

Apr 09, 2019

Roommate hoopla, help identifying stuff in this garage please...

Apr 09, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration