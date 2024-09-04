Washington State University (WAZZU) is a public research university based in Pullman, Washington, in the Palouse region of the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1890, WSU is the state's original and largest land-grant university. The university is well known for its programs in chemical engineering, veterinary medicine, agriculture, animal science, food science, plant science, architecture, neuroscience, criminal justice, and communications, as well as its atmospheric, biological chemistry, shock physics, sleep, and wood materials research laboratories. It is ranked in the top-ten universities in the US in terms of clean technology and it is one of 96 public and private universities in America with "very high research activity," as determined by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

Address Pullman, Washington, United States of America 99164 Website http://www.wsu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washington_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

