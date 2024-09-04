At-risk butterflies more likely to survive with human help
Some of the butterflies most in danger of fluttering out of existence fare better when their habitats are actively managed by humans, a recent study found.
Washington State University (WAZZU) is a public research university based in Pullman, Washington, in the Palouse region of the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1890, WSU is the state's original and largest land-grant university. The university is well known for its programs in chemical engineering, veterinary medicine, agriculture, animal science, food science, plant science, architecture, neuroscience, criminal justice, and communications, as well as its atmospheric, biological chemistry, shock physics, sleep, and wood materials research laboratories. It is ranked in the top-ten universities in the US in terms of clean technology and it is one of 96 public and private universities in America with "very high research activity," as determined by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
Some of the butterflies most in danger of fluttering out of existence fare better when their habitats are actively managed by humans, a recent study found.
Plants & Animals
Sep 4, 2024
0
3
When young adults first go off to college, more communication with parents generally leads to better relationships, but parents should avoid always initiating it, according to a study led by Washington State University researchers.
Social Sciences
Sep 3, 2024
0
0
Just the facts may not be enough to overcome misinformation, a recent study indicates.
Education
Aug 21, 2024
0
12
Evaluators who want to avoid appearing prejudiced may overcorrect and give women inflated performance feedback, new research indicates, which is a practice that could ultimately hinder their ability to improve and advance.
Social Sciences
Aug 14, 2024
0
10
It may be possible to turn anxiety into a superpower in some scenarios, recent research by entrepreneurs indicates.
Economics & Business
Aug 6, 2024
0
0
Companies may unintentionally hurt their sales by including the words "artificial intelligence" when describing their offerings that use the technology, according to a study led by Washington State University researchers.
Economics & Business
Jul 30, 2024
0
18
Monarch butterflies in Northern California are adapting to a changing climate by embracing an unexpected strategy: breeding in the winter. The shift could be key to the survival of the iconic insect, according to a new study ...
Plants & Animals
Jul 29, 2024
0
52
Marriage equality appears to have a major economic benefit for countries. Washington State University researchers found that European countries that recognized same-sex marriages kept more of their highly skilled workers ...
Economics & Business
Jul 24, 2024
0
21
A small 3-ounce sensor capable of recording 2,400 data points of movement in just one second that is being tested and refined by researchers at Washington State University could be key in reducing the number of injuries to ...
Biotechnology
Jul 11, 2024
0
1
Voters who are neither wealthy nor white are more likely to live in counties with fewer resources available to make sure ballots are counted on time, a new election index revealed.
Social Sciences
Jun 18, 2024
0
0