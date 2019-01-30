Salt doesn't melt ice – here's how it actually makes winter streets safe

February 1, 2019 by Julie Pollock, The Conversation
Salt doesn't melt ice – here's how it actually makes winter streets safe
Spraying salt onto roads is a safety measure. Credit: stoatphoto/Shutterstock.com

Brrr … it's cold out there! Children are flocking to the television in hopes of hearing there will be a snow day; the bread and milk aisles at grocery stores are empty because of an impending snow storm; and utility trucks are out spraying salt or salt water on the roads.

We all know why the first two happen – kids are excited for a day off of school filled with hot chocolate and snowmen. Adults are stocking up on necessities. But what's up with those trucks?

They're working to protect drivers from slippery conditions by spraying or a solution of salt water to prevent . This salt is very similar to the salt you have on your dinner table – it's the same sodium chloride, NaCl. There are some proprietary mixtures that contain other salts – such as potassium chloride (KCl) and magnesium chloride (MgCl) – but they're not as commonly used.

Road salt isn't as pure as what you use on your food; it has a brownish gray color, mostly due to mineral contamination. Subjecting the environment to this salt via runoff can have some including negative effects on plants, aquatic animals and wetlands.

But it's a cheap and effective way to protect roads from ice due to a simple scientific principle: freezing point depression of solutions. The freezing point of pure water, the temperature at which it becomes ice, is 32 degrees Fahrenheit. So if there's snow, sleet or freezing rain and the ground is 32 F or colder, solid ice will form on streets and sidewalks.

Salt doesn't melt ice – here's how it actually makes winter streets safe
Salt prevents the water molecules from solidifying into ice crystals at 32 F, instead staying slushy at that temperature, before eventually freezing around 15 F. Credit: Julie Pollock, CC BY-ND

If the water is mixed with salt, though, the freezing temperature of the is lower than 32 F. The salt impedes the ability of the water molecules to form solid ice crystals. The degree of freezing point depression depends on how salty the solution is.

It's important to note that the salt must be in a solution with liquid in order for this principle to be obeyed. That's why many cities spray a salt solution before any ice forms.

Salt that's dumped on top of ice relies on the sun or the friction of car tires driving over it to initially melt the ice to a slush that can mix with the salt and then won't refreeze. Pre-treating with solid salt relies on the warmer road surface to initially melt any snow or freezing rain so that it can properly mix with the salt. This is also why pre-treatment of bridges – which are colder than other roads – does not typically work, and why you see "bridge freezes before " signs.

These salt solutions decrease the freezing temperature of water to around 15 F. So, unfortunately for folks facing truly frigid temps, treating with salt won't get rid of ice on their roads.

An alternative strategy used at these lower temperatures is putting sand on the ice. Sand doesn't change the , it just provides a rough surface for your tires to prevent slipping and sliding.

The science of freezing point depression can be applied to any solution, and many research groups have focused on developing alternatives with fewer negative environmental consequences. They include additives such as molasses and beet juice. So maybe you can look forward to cleaning not just white salt off the bottom of your jeans after a winter walk, but pink as well.

Explore further: Toward roads that de-ice themselves

Related Stories

Toward roads that de-ice themselves

December 16, 2015

As winter approaches, stores, cities and homeowners are stocking up on salt, gravel and sand in anticipation of slippery roads. But this annual ritual in colder climates could soon become unnecessary. Researchers report in ...

Plant-based 'road salt' good for highways but not for insects

October 29, 2018

Beet juice deicer, a natural alternative to road salt that is considered to be an eco-friendlier winter road management solution, may not be ecologically friendly to nearby aquatic species. The findings—the first to explore ...

Searching for the perfect road salt

January 10, 2014

Each winter, Norway spends NOK 1.6 billion keeping its roads fit for use. Researchers have many reasons for wanting to get costs down.

Recommended for you

Intuition and failure are valuable ingredients in chemistry

February 1, 2019

When researchers make a new discovery, they tend to only publish the results of their successful experiments. But just as informative are all the experiments that didn't work – the failed trials and incorrect hypotheses, ...

Magnetic graphene switches between insulator and conductor

February 1, 2019

Researchers have found that certain ultra-thin magnetic materials can switch from insulator to conductor under high pressure, a phenomenon that could be used in the development of next-generation electronics and memory storage ...

The 'stuff' of the universe keeps changing

February 1, 2019

The composition of the universe—the elements that are the building blocks for every bit of matter—is ever-changing and ever-evolving, thanks to the lives and deaths of stars.

Nanoparticles may promote cancer metastasis

February 1, 2019

Nanoparticles can be found in processed food (e.g. food additives), consumer products (e.g. sunscreen) and even in medicine. While these tiny particles could have large untapped potential and novel new applications, they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.