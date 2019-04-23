April 23, 2019

Watching molecules split in real time

by Ali Sundermier, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The researchers showed that when they excite the molecule with a photon, one of its methyl groups splits away. Credit: doi: 10.1002/anie.201902228

Using a new X-ray technique, a team of researchers was able to watch in real time as a molecule split apart into two new molecules. The method could be used to look at chemical reactions that other techniques can't catch, for instance in catalysis, photovoltaics, peptide and combustion research. The team, led by researchers from Brown University in collaboration with the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, published their results in March in Angewandte Chemie.

The molecule, trimethylamine, comprises a nitrogen with 3 on it. At SLAC's Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser, the researchers used X-ray scattering to measure changes in the structure of the molecule and how its electrons are arranged. They watched as one of the methyl groups split off when the molecule was excited with light and found that while some of these methyls split off quickly, in about 640 millionths of a billionth of a second, others took their time, splitting off about 100 times slower.

What sets this study apart from others is that the researchers measured the process over a wide range of timescales. They also managed to reduce , which, together with the brightness of LCLS, enabled them to catch signals they might otherwise have missed.

Jennifer Ruddock, a doctoral candidate at Brown University, was the study's lead author. SLAC's Mike Minitti and Brown's Peter Weber were the principal investigators. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh in the UK compared the data to theory. LCLS is a DOE Office of Science user facility. This work was largely funded by the DOE Office of Science.  

Explore further

SLAC's high-speed 'electron camera' films molecular movie in HD
More information: Jennifer M. Ruddock et al. Simplicity Beneath Complexity: Counting Molecular Electrons Reveals Transients and Kinetics of Photodissociation Reactions, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2019). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201902228
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie , Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Citation: Watching molecules split in real time (2019, April 23) retrieved 23 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-molecules-real.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
