SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory (SLAC) was originally called Stanford Linear Accelerator Center when it was established in 1962 on some land owned by Stanford University in California. SLAC is an arm of the Department of Energy and is managed and operated by Stanford University. SLAC has produced three Nobel Prize winners and focuses on experimental, theoretical research in elementary particle physics, atomic and solid-state physics, chemistry, biology, astrophysics and medicine. SLAC offers internships and fellowships for studies. SLAC publishes the latest in breaking physics, astrophysics and interdisciplinary research. Media inquiries are welcome and the news page is complete.

Address
2575 Sand Hill Road Menlo Park, CA 94025
Website
http://www.slac.stanford.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SLAC

Researchers advance understanding of a key celiac enzyme

Celiac disease affects around one in a hundred people worldwide, and those that have the autoimmune disorder have no choice but to stick to a gluten-free diet forever—at the moment, doctors have no other way to treat the ...

Biochemistry

Jul 22, 2024

