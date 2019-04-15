April 15, 2019

Microsoft overhauls how it investigates office misbehavior

Microsoft overhauls how it investigates office misbehavior
This Nov. 28, 2018, file photo shows Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking during the annual Microsoft Corp. shareholders meeting in Bellevue, Wash. Microsoft is revamping its practices for investigating workplace investigations after a group of women shared stories of discrimination and sexual harassment. Nadella sent a letter to employees about the changes Monday, April 15, 2019. Nadella says the company is increasing support services for workers who say they've experienced misbehavior, including a new "Employee Advocacy Team" to help guide employees through investigations. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Microsoft is revamping its practices for investigating workplace allegations after a group of women shared stories of discrimination and sexual harassment.

CEO Satya Nadella sent a letter to employees about the changes Monday.

Nadella says the company is increasing for workers who say they've experienced misbehavior, including a new "Employee Advocacy Team" to help guide employees through investigations.

He says Microsoft will also require inclusivity training for all its roughly 16,000 managers, set new and more consistent disciplinary guidelines and create more transparency about the outcome of investigations.

The changes follow a large internal email chain started last month by employees sharing personal stories of experiencing misconduct. That caught the attention of top executives.

Nadella's letter to employees was first reported by news site Quartz.

Explore further

Microsoft CEO launches diversity training effort

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Microsoft overhauls how it investigates office misbehavior (2019, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-microsoft-overhauls-office-misbehavior.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

1 mm magnetic shield of pure iron same as 1 cm of mu-metal?

6 hours ago

Safe Work Load of a T Beam

10 hours ago

Energy and first law thermodynamics help

Apr 13, 2019

Transient heat transfer in a cylinder with internal heating

Apr 13, 2019

Onager Catapult design.

Apr 12, 2019

Specifying hydraulic pump and motor for a class project.

Apr 12, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration