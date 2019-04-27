April 27, 2019

Global software 'glitch' leaves Air India passengers stranded

More than 80 domestic and international Air India flights were delayed because of a problem with the company's check-in software
More than 80 domestic and international Air India flights were delayed because of a problem with the company's check-in software

Thousands of Air India passengers were stranded at airports across the world Saturday, after a software "glitch" left those travelling with the state-run airline unable to check in, officials said.

More than 80 domestic and international flights were delayed for six hours because of a problem with the company's check-in that brought to a halt, causing further flight delays across the globe.

"Our check-in software experienced a glitch following a routine software upgrade. It was resolved after six hours," Air India spokesman Praveen Bhatnagar told AFP.

Bhatnagar said most of the delays were on its domestic circuit and they were "doing everything possible to clear the backlog".

There were no flight cancellations and the airline expects operations to be back to normal by early evening, the spokesman said.

India's is in choppy waters after one of the country's largest private carriers, Jet Airways, last week halted its operations indefinitely following refusal by lenders to pay it cash to run day-to-day operations.

The state-owned loss making Air India operates more than 450 fights a day across the globe, with a majority of them domestically.

Hundreds of furious passengers took to to complain about the widespread disruption, posting pictures and videos of passengers waiting at check-in counters.

"Thousands stranded at the airport for over 3 hours. No updates. No one to talk to. Terrible service," a traveller posted on Twitter from Delhi International airport.

Saturday's software malfunction is a repeat of a similar outage in June last year that caused delays globally.

Explore further

Data glitch delays flights at several US carriers

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Global software 'glitch' leaves Air India passengers stranded (2019, April 27) retrieved 27 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-global-software-glitch-air-india.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An integration problem using trigonometric substitution

Apr 04, 2019

Billard balls collision

Apr 04, 2019

Why can't we see dark matter in the solar system?

Apr 04, 2019

Force and power applied to create a traveling wave

Apr 04, 2019

Rod resting on a cylinder, find mu

Apr 04, 2019

Math Challenge - April 2019

Apr 04, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration