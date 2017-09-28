September 28, 2017

Software glitch caused check-in delays at airports worldwide

Authorities say passengers at airports around the world have suffered some delays because of a problem with check-in systems.

Amadeus, a company based in Spain that provides software to airports, airlines and the tourism industry, confirmed Thursday that a network issue temporarily caused disruption to some of its systems and services.

It later said its technical teams solved the problem and its systems were functioning normally again.

Amadeus would not say how many airlines or airports were affected.

London's Heathrow airport said a small number of airlines experienced intermittent issues with their check-in systems at airports around the world. It said there might be delays but that passengers would be able to check in.

