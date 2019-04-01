April 1, 2019

Data glitch delays flights at several US carriers

Southwest had an 'internal ground stop' for about 40 minutes due to the outage, a spokesman said
Southwest had an 'internal ground stop' for about 40 minutes due to the outage, a spokesman said

Major US airlines experienced delays on Monday following a glitch to a data system used in flight planning.

The program, Aerodata, takes data on the weight and balance of the plane.

Airlines affected included Delta, United, JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska, said a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, adding that mainline operations and regional service were affected to "varying degrees."

Passengers were encouraged to contact the carriers, the FAA spokesman said. The glitch was resolved this morning, he added.

Southwest had an "internal ground stop" for about 40 minutes due to the outage, a spokesman for the airline said, adding that the problem was resolved by 11:05 GMT.

"Scattered are expected and customers should check Southwest.com for the latest updates on specific flights," the Southwest spokesman said.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Data glitch delays flights at several US carriers (2019, April 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-glitch-flights-carriers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Computer outage briefly grounds flights on several airlines
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

7 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

A Proposed Entirely AI Based Codec

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)