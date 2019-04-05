April 5, 2019

A decade-long quest to build an ecosystem in a room

by European Space Agency

A view inside the MELiSSA pilot plant at the University Autònoma of Barcelona. Credit: UAB

Yesterday the MELiSSA pilot plant at the University of Barcelona celebrated 10 years spent demonstrating the ideal technologies to recycle waste from space missions into air, water and food.

As astronauts explore farther into our Solar System, there will be a need to reduce the reliance on supplies brought from Earth. ESA is working with partners to create a contained system that will eventually and continuously convert carbon dioxide, urine and organic matter into fresh air, water and food – almost indefinitely. This system is known as MELiSSA.

Short for Micro-Ecological Life Support System Alternative, MELiSSA is divided into a number of different modules. Each module tackles one aspect of converting unwanted molecules into those humans need to survive.

On Earth, for example, trees, algae and plants all convert carbon dioxide from our exhaled breath into the oxygen we need to breathe. Melissa takes inspiration from these kinds of natural processes, but also investigates , mechanical filters and bio-reactors full of bacteria or microalgae to develop systems needed to deliver a full meal, fresh drinking water and clean air in .

At the pilot plant in Barcelona, Spain, modules are built and tested to validate each step of the self-contained loop. Once one element works as needed it can be combined into the next step, passing molecules through tubes to the next station as a liquid, a solid, or gas.

Melissa lake. Credit: European Space Agency

"We have been working on this for 30 years now and every year we get a bit closer," says Christophe Lasseur, ESA's head of the Melissa project. "Over the years we have demonstrated a robust and efficient way of transforming carbon dioxide from our crew compartment into oxygen and edible biomass. Recently, we also made substantial progress on transforming nitrogen waste into nutrients for plants and algae.

"Essentially, we are trying to duplicate the main functions of Earth's ecosystem, without the huge atmosphere, ocean and soil buffers."

The covers just over 200 square metres of floor space – around the same as two city apartments.

To prove the system works, great care is taken to keep the crew habitat as airtight as the International Space Station. To avoid contamination, it is also built and run to the highest isolation standards in existence.

A decade-long quest to build an ecosystem in a room
A batch of the microalgae Arthrospira, commonly known as spirulina, used to recycle carbon dioxide into oxygen and edible proteins by photosynthesis as part of the Melissa project testing out regenerative life support systems in space. Credit: European Space Agency

Christophe says the next step is to incorporate larger , work on food production and utilise carbon dioxide from organic waste. Meanwhile, the MELiSSA project team has already demonstrated elements of the system in space.

In December 2017, the ArtemISS photobioreactor on board the International Space Station proved a microalgae can produce oxygen from carbon dioxide, and be highly resistant to radiation. The Nitrimel experiment, on a Russian satellite, also demonstrated that bacteria exposed to radiation from spaceflight still performs as well back on Earth, proving its viability.

Explore further

Life-supporting pilot plant
Provided by European Space Agency
User comments

Jeffhans1
52 minutes ago
Being able to use the waste products of humans to create the consumables we need will free humankind to live anywhere and everywhere we wish. Earth could be filled with orders of magnitude more people and still end up with better climate and ecology than we enjoy today. Living off Earth would no longer be a challenge if we could live comfortably on the bottom of the ocean, buried miles underground or floating in the stratosphere in our self-contained ecosystems.
0
Report Block
antialias_physorg
1 minute ago
Ecosystem are always limited to the availability of their most scarce basic source material ("law of the minimum" ...taken straight out of the "Dune" novels, I know, ..but it doesn't make it any less true)

No, you cannot scale up food production indefinitely. Water, air, fixed nitrogen, phosphorous, available energy, ...and there's certainly a whole host of other factors
If you reach the limit of any one of those then the ecosytem will not grow.

In any case you don't want an ecosystem to grow to its limits because that is when it becomes most unstable (for lack of buffer systems)
0
Report Block

