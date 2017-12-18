ISS oxygen-recycling experiment takes flight

December 18, 2017, European Space Agency
ISS oxygen-recycling experiment takes flight
Arthrospira is a single-cell microalgae that undergoes photosynthesis or the process by which cells convert light into energy, creating oxygen as a waste product.  The biomass of Arthrospira is also edible, and generally known as spirulina. Credit: SCK-CEN

When resources are limited, you have to work with what you have – especially in the harsh environment of space. Though the International Space Station is regularly restocked by cargo vessels, like today's Dragon, self-sufficient spaceflight in the future will require us to recycle and reuse precious resources like oxygen. An experiment on its way to space will look into doing just that.

Breath of fresher air

Researchers are studying how photosynthesis – the process by which organisms convert light into energy, producing oxygen as a byproduct – takes place in space.

They loaded the microalgae Arthrospira, commonly known as spirulina, into a photobioreactor, a kind of cylinder bathed in light. On the Space Station, will be transformed by photosynthesis into oxygen and edible biomass such as proteins.

Though a routine process on Earth, we must understand how it works in space before we can exploit it. The experiment will run for a month as the amount of from the algae is accurately measured.

The microalgae will be analysed after Dragon returns to Earth next April, looking at the genetic information to build a clearer picture of the effects of weightlessness and radiation on the plant cell. Arthrospira is known to be highly resistant to radiation, but we need to check how well it can stand up to space hazards.

This Artemiss pilot project is the first of its kind, and its researchers and engineers hope to follow it up with a longer study that continuously feeds in microalgae.

ISS oxygen-recycling experiment takes flight
The biophotoreactor hardware with the spirulina cultures inside is quite compact and will run in space for 30 days. Credit: SCK-Qinetiq

The project is part of the Micro-Ecological Life Support System Alternative, or Melissa, effort that is developing regenerative technologies for life support.

Melissa covers many research and education activities, such as the AstroPlant citizen science project, which is collecting data on how plants grow under varying degrees of light.

It will soon welcome another technology precursor, Uriniss, which will look into recycling urine to provide nitrogen gas, energy, potential plant nutrients and, of course, water. Because when life in gives you urine, you make water.

ISS oxygen-recycling experiment takes flight
A third prototype of the AstroPlant citizen science initiative made its debut at the Border Sessions festival in the Netherlands last week. The desktop greenhouse allows people to help collect data on potential crops to grow in space. Credit: ESA-M. Cowan, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Explore further: Image: Thirty year-old microbiology experiment

Related Stories

Full circle: Space algae fighting malnutrition in Congo

September 14, 2016

Looking for food that could be harvested by astronauts far from Earth, researchers focused on spirulina, which has been harvested for food in South America and Africa for centuries. ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti ate ...

Closing the recycling circle

June 30, 2014

The International Space Station welcomes up to eight supply vessels a year bringing oxygen, water and food for the six astronauts continuously circling our planet. Building, launching, docking and unloading these spacecraft ...

Cosmic farming

July 5, 2017

A third prototype of the AstroPlant citizen science initiative made its debut at the Border Sessions festival in the Netherlands last week. The desktop greenhouse allows people to help collect data on potential crops to grow ...

Stressed seedlings in space

November 8, 2017

Life on Earth has a myriad of problems, but gravity isn't one of them – staying grounded means organisms can soak up the light and heat that enables growth. 

Recommended for you

Crew of three docks at International Space Station

December 19, 2017

A three-man space crew made up of American and Japanese rookie astronauts and an experienced Russian cosmonaut successfully docked at the International Space Station to begin a six-month mission Tuesday.

NASA solves how a Jupiter jet stream shifts into reverse

December 19, 2017

Speeding through the atmosphere high above Jupiter's equator is an east-west jet stream that reverses course on a schedule almost as predictable as a Tokyo train's. Now, a NASA-led team has identified which type of wave forces ...

Orbital mayhem around a red dwarf

December 18, 2017

In the collective imagination, planets of a solar system all circle in the equatorial plane of their star. The star also spins, and its spin axis is aligned with the spin axes of the planetary orbits, giving the impression ...

Mars and Earth may not have been early neighbors

December 18, 2017

A study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters posits that Mars formed in what today is the Asteroid Belt, roughly one and a half times as far from the sun as its current position, before migrating to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.