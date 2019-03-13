Minor genetic change creates unattractive female moths

March 14, 2019, University of Amsterdam
Minor genetic change creates unattractive female moths
The studied moth species, the noctuid moth Heliothis virescens. Credit: Laila Kee

Sex pheromones are chemical compounds released by an organism to attract potential mates. For moths in particular these sex pheromones are very important for mate recognition, as they rely completely on scent signal rather than visual signals in mate attraction. However, there is still little known about the genes underlying sex pheromone variation. Information that is crucial for understanding how sexual communication evolves.

Unattractive females

"We aimed to identify the genetic basis of sex variation in a moth species that shows large variation within populations," explains lead author Prof. Astrid Groot from the UvA Institute for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Dynamics (IBED). "We first selected themoths that produced extreme pheromone blends, followed by crossing and backcrossing the moth individuals. What we found was a single point mutation, a minor genetic change, that resulted in the change of one specific enzyme that shifted the female sex pheromone from having a low ratio to an extremely high ratio of specific sex pheromone components, which rendered females completely unattractive."

To date, most have found that multiple mutations with interacting effects affect pheromone blends and other sexual signals, which indicates that evolutionary changes happen through . Therefore, it is surprising that this study found a single mutation that affected the biosynthesis of this moth's sex pheromone in a major way.

Different male vs female response

The research team had another interesting discovery, as they found out that the very same mutation in male moths did not affect their behavior. Genetic studies in the past decade in Drosophila and crickets showed that sexual signals and responses are genetically linked, so that a mutation in the sexual signal in one sex also changes the sexual response to that signal in the other sex. In moths, this is obviously not the case; while the female signal shifts from being attractive to being completely unattractive, males with this mutation respond in the same way as males without this mutation: both are similarly attracted to the attractive blend.

"This study taught us that the evolution of may not happen in small steps, but through sudden and large transformations. This may explain the high diversity of moths, which are with 130.000 species one of the most diverse group of animals on Earth," concludes Prof. Groot.

Explore further: A moth and its flame: Mate selection found to evolve from response to flower odors

More information: Astrid T. Groot et al. Within-population variability in a moth sex pheromone blend, part 2: selection towards fixation, Royal Society Open Science (2019). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.182050

Related Stories

Pheromones and social status: Macho mice smell better

March 11, 2019

Male house mice produce several pheromones, which are volatile and non-volatile chemical signals that have potent effects on the reproductive physiology and behavior of female mice. A recent study conducted by researchers ...

Moth females use scent proximity to attract mates

December 22, 2017

Female moths deemed unworthy or unattractive to male moths can increase their odds of attracting a mate by emitting their sex pheromones - their "come-hither" scents - in close proximity to attractive females, according to ...

How sex pheromones diversify: Lessons from yeast

January 22, 2019

Many organisms including insects, amphibians and yeasts use sex pheromones for attracting individuals of the opposite sex, but what happens to sex pheromones as new species emerge? New research publishing January 22 in the ...

Baby's tears and mom's libido

October 29, 2018

A substance in young mouse tears makes female mice more likely to reject male sexual advances. This research is part of ongoing efforts at the University of Tokyo to understand how animals communicate using chemicals called ...

Recommended for you

Evidence of self-forming waterfalls reported

March 14, 2019

A trio of researchers with the University of Nevada, Reno, the California Institute of Technology and GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reports evidence that suggests some waterfalls self-form in the absence of external ...

Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku

March 14, 2019

Along the tropical coastline of Okinawa, Japan, farmers raise rows of delectable seaweed and harvest thousands of tons of the crop each year. Unfortunately, scientists predict that pollution and rising ocean temperatures ...

Researchers make important cell division discovery

March 14, 2019

Researchers at the University of Dundee have provided important new insights into the regulation of cell division, which may ultimately lead to a better understanding of cancer progression.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.