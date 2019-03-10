The fiddlers influencing mangrove ecosystems

March 11, 2019, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
The fiddlers influencing mangrove ecosystems
Fiddler crabs play an important role in sediment mixing in mangrove ecosystems. Credit: Marco Fusi

The types of bacteria living in and around fiddler crab burrows vary widely between mangroves, but their functional activities are remarkably similar.

The types of present in and around fiddler crab burrows in three different geographic locations were compared by KAUST researchers. They found that the ' burrowing activity changed the sediment in a way that attracted different types of bacteria across the three locations: however, the bacteria performed similar functions, such as , and potential ecological services, such as turnover of organic matter.

"Mangrove crabs act like ecosystem engineers: Their burrows create radial, halo-like microbiological and geochemical modifications to the surrounding sediment compared with soil that has been left undisturbed," says Jenny Booth, the first author of the study. "This effect was similar in all three locations, with the burrow-dwelling bacteria being taxonomically different but functionally similar," she adds.

Microorganisms play important roles in driving global biochemical cycles, such as the , in which nitrogen—a building block of proteins and nucleic acids— circulates among the earth, the atmosphere and marine ecosystems.

The fiddlers influencing mangrove ecosystems
A dense population of fiddler crabs grazes at low tide in Mngazana, South Africa. Credit: Marco Fusi

Microbial ecologist Daniele Daffonchio and his team at KAUST's Red Sea Research Centerhypothesized that bacteria present within the same model system had similar functions, rather than similar taxonomy, even when these systems existed in very different local environmental conditions.

To test this, they sampled the sediment in and around the burrows created by mangrove-dwelling in two locations on the Saudi Red Sea and a third in South Africa.

The researchers say their findings could be explained by the fact that burrowing leads to similar changes in the sediment regardless of location. Crabs typically bring sediment up from deeper layers onto the surface and vice versa. This sediment mixing changes the biochemical composition of the surrounding sediment, creating a hotspot of oxidative reactions and changing the types of bacteria living there. Burrow sediment, for example, has more bacteria that use oxygen for respiration, while the surrounding bulk soils have more bacteria that employ anaerobic respiration mechanisms. Sediment mixing also increases , and thus bacterial activity, within the burrow soils.

The fiddlers influencing mangrove ecosystems
Farasan Island mangrove forest in southwestern Saudi Arabia, one of the three study sites. Credit: Marco Fusi

The researchers estimate that the halo-like ring of biochemical and microbial changes that extend a small distance around the fiddler crab burrows can influence up to 35 percent of mangrove sediment. In Kenyan mangroves, where burrow density is very high, this effect can influence almost 80 percent of the sediment.

"We predict that the bioturbation effect of crabs and similar burrowing species has a large overall impact on mangrove ecosystems by altering the nature of the 's microbiome. These changes ultimately govern environmental processes, like carbon and nutrient fluxes, in this coastal ecosystem," says Daffonchio.

Explore further: Sand fiddler crabs have home advantage in competition for breeding burrows

More information: Jenny Marie Booth et al. Fiddler crab bioturbation determines consistent changes in bacterial communities across contrasting environmental conditions, Scientific Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-40315-0

Related Stories

Giving seagrass its due

February 21, 2018

Seagrass meadows play a crucial role in reducing coastal erosion, making their conservation key for combating rising sea levels due to climate change.

Scientists reveal game of thrones in crab world

January 25, 2017

Crabs that invade smaller crab species' habitat overpower and evict incumbents from their burrows, but the two species ultimately co-exist and join forces against other invading crabs in a game of thrones once they establish ...

Size doesn't matter to fighting fiddler crabs

December 19, 2007

A person’s home may be their castle and in the world of the fiddler crabs having the home advantage makes it a near certainty that you’ll win a battle against an intruder – regardless of your opponent’s size.

Recommended for you

Researchers report new light-activated micro pump

March 11, 2019

Even the smallest mechanical pumps have limitations, from the complex microfabrication techniques required to make them to the fact that there are limits on how small they can be. Researchers have announced a potential solution—a ...

Fossil teeth from Kenya solve ancient monkey mystery

March 11, 2019

The teeth of a new fossil monkey, unearthed in the badlands of northwest Kenya, help fill a 6-million-year void in Old World monkey evolution, according to a study by U.S. and Kenyan scientists published in the Proceedings ...

Cash programs that help the poor can harm natural resources

March 11, 2019

Poverty programs throughout the world that give poor families cash for food, education and health needs can have unintended consequences for communities that depend on natural resources, such as fish and trees. That is because ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.