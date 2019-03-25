Apple highlights privacy in new services in jab at rivals

March 25, 2019 by Rachel Lerman
Apple highlights privacy in new services in jab at rivals
Kumail Nanjiani speaks at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Apple says its services respect your digital boundaries—and it wants you to know it.

The company took several opportunities Monday to emphasize user privacy—and indirectly take a jab at rivals—at its splashy, celebrity-laden event in Cupertino, California.

Apple announced a new streaming TV , a paid subscription level for its , a video game service and an Apple-branded credit card, as it tries to push its services businesses to make up for a decline in sales of the iPhone.

The new services will pit Apple against the likes of Google and Facebook in news, and Amazon and Netflix in streaming video. But unlike many of its competitors, Apple said it won't use your news preferences and spending history to sell advertising.

Facebook, Google and other have come under fire for the amount of data they collect on users to sell advertising. Apple has largely escaped this backlash and has sought to set itself apart by emphasizing its privacy safeguards. Apple has been able to do so because the bulk of its business is in hardware, namely iPhones.

Apple wants to reassure customers that it's still committed to privacy with the new push on services.

Apple highlights privacy in new services in jab at rivals
Characters from "Sesame Street" Big Bird, left, and Cody perform at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

It's a way for Apple to remind people that the company is more consumer-friendly than many of its competitors, said eMarketer analyst Paul Verna. He said the strategy is especially important because Apple is a late entrant to the streaming market.

"It doesn't surprise me that they hit that pretty hard," he said. "Apple has always been different from their competitors in that they are not very advertising-centric."

Apple News Plus, which charges $10 a month for articles from some magazines and newspapers, will make article recommendations within the app. Apple said it will not send information about what you read to its servers.

Though publishers will be paid based on how many people read, Apple says data will be collected in such a way that it won't know who read what, just what total time is spent on different stories.

Apple highlights privacy in new services in jab at rivals
Jason Momoa, left, and Alfre Woodard speak at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce Apple new products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Similarly with its credit card, Apple will store purchase information on devices that the card is tied to. The company said it won't send that information to its servers or sell it to third-party companies for marketing and advertising.

"Apple doesn't know where a customer shopped, what they bought or how much they paid," the promised in announcing its new , the Apple Card.

The paid gaming and TV streaming services will be ad-free, Apple pledged.

Apple highlights privacy in new services in jab at rivals
From left, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg pose for a photo outside the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Games won't be able to collect data or track how people play without getting consent, though Apple didn't elaborate on what getting consent entails.

Apple also said its TV service will not share user's with anyone.

Apple highlights privacy in new services in jab at rivals
Actors Jason Momoa, left, and Alfre Woodard speak at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Explore further: Apple includes 300 magazines in subscription news service

Related Stories

Apple is jumping belatedly into the streaming TV business

March 25, 2019

Jumping belatedly into a business dominated by Netflix and Amazon, Apple announced its own TV and movie streaming service Monday, enlisting such superstars as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg to try to ...

Apple pivot led by star-packed video service

March 25, 2019

With Hollywood stars galore, Apple unveiled its streaming video plans Monday along with news and game subscription offerings as part of an effort to shift its focus to digital content and services to break free of its reliance ...

Recommended for you

Study suggests trees are crucial to the future of our cities

March 25, 2019

The shade of a single tree can provide welcome relief from the hot summer sun. But when that single tree is part of a small forest, it creates a profound cooling effect. According to a study published today in the Proceedings ...

Matter waves and quantum splinters

March 25, 2019

Physicists in the United States, Austria and Brazil have shown that shaking ultracold Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs) can cause them to either divide into uniform segments or shatter into unpredictable splinters, depending ...

Apple pivot led by star-packed video service

March 25, 2019

With Hollywood stars galore, Apple unveiled its streaming video plans Monday along with news and game subscription offerings as part of an effort to shift its focus to digital content and services to break free of its reliance ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.