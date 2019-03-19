Netflix tells Apple: Count us out of your streaming plans

March 20, 2019 by Rex Crum, The Mercury News

Whatever Apple intends on announcing at a company event March 25, it won't involve Netflix.

Speaking at a media event in Los Angeles on Monday night, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said his company will not integrate its offerings with what is expected to be Apple's new video streaming service. Apple has said little about what it has in for next week's gathering in Cupertino, but the company is believed to be preparing to debut a streaming TV service of its own that may include the re-selling of other premium subscription channels such as Showtime, HBO and CBS All Access.

If Apple does offer such subscription options, the concept likely would be similar to offerings from Amazon and Roku, which let their users to subscribe to such services through their platforms and take a small percentage of those subscription fees.

Netflix is known for having what might be called a love-hate relationship with Apple. While Netflix's app is consistently one of the most-downloaded on Apple's App Store, Apple no longer sells Netflix subscriptions via the app. Netflix has said on occasion that Apple was not a major source of its subscription revenue.

Explore further: Apple sets March 25 event, hints at streaming

3 shares

©2019 The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Showtime to offer streaming service

June 3, 2015

Premium channel Showtime said Wednesday it would launch a streaming service in July, offering movies, original series and sports programming to subscribers without cable subscriptions via desktop computers and Apple devices.

Recommended for you

Fish-inspired material changes color using nanocolumns

March 20, 2019

Inspired by the flashing colors of the neon tetra fish, researchers have developed a technique for changing the color of a material by manipulating the orientation of nanostructured columns in the material.

Researchers shed new light on the origins of modern humans

March 20, 2019

Researchers from the University of Huddersfield, with colleagues from the University of Cambridge and the University of Minho in Braga, have been using a genetic approach to tackle one of the most intractable questions of ...

One transistor for all purposes

March 20, 2019

In mobiles, fridges, planes – transistors are everywhere. But they often operate only within a restricted current range. LMU physicists have now developed an organic transistor that functions perfectly under both low and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.