Apple sets March 25 event, hints at streaming

March 11, 2019

apple
Credit: CC0 Public Domain
Apple announced plans Monday for a March 25 media event, hinting at a widely expected plan to unveil its own Netflix-style streaming service with original video.

An invitation sent to journalists included a movie reel countdown video and the message "It's show time."

The event at Apple's Silicon Valley headquarters is expected to reveal details of its efforts in original video and its reported investment of at least $1 billion.

The iPhone maker is seeking to diversify its revenue base and move more into services with the smartphone market declining.

Some reports said actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams would join Apple at the event.

Apple is also believed to be working on a subscription news service aimed at shaking up the world of journalism.

During a recent earnings call, Cook confirmed that Apple plans to produce its own shows in a move that could challenge streaming television giants Netflix and Amazon Prime, which have invested heavily in original content.

"We will participate in the world," Cook said while discussing Apple's plans for video content including a partnership with Oprah Winfrey.

Explore further: Apple eyes starpower for launch of new streaming service

Related Stories

Apple profit stable as service gains offset iPhone slump

January 30, 2019

Apple said Tuesday that profits held steady in the most recent quarter, with revenue growth in music, movies, apps and other services offsetting slumping iPhone sales, sparking a rally in shares of the California tech giant.

Recommended for you

Study: Information literacy can combat 'fake news'

March 11, 2019

It's not difficult to verify whether a new piece of information is accurate; however, most people don't take that step before sharing it on social media, regardless of age, social class or gender, a new Ohio University study ...

Researchers report new light-activated micro pump

March 11, 2019

Even the smallest mechanical pumps have limitations, from the complex microfabrication techniques required to make them to the fact that there are limits on how small they can be. Researchers have announced a potential solution—a ...

Fossil teeth from Kenya solve ancient monkey mystery

March 11, 2019

The teeth of a new fossil monkey, unearthed in the badlands of northwest Kenya, help fill a 6-million-year void in Old World monkey evolution, according to a study by U.S. and Kenyan scientists published in the Proceedings ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Cool...

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.