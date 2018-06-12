Oprah Winfrey to produce shows for Apple

June 15, 2018
Oprah Winfrey, seen addresssing the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism commencement ceremony in May, has agre
Oprah Winfrey, seen addresssing the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism commencement ceremony in May, has agreed to produce original shows for Apple's new online platform

Television personality Oprah Winfrey has agreed to produce shows for Apple as the iPhone maker prepares to make a push into original content.

An Apple statement Friday offered few details about the role for Winfrey, who hosted a hugely popular talk show before leaving to start her own production company and devote time to philanthropic efforts.

"Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," the statement said.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The news suggested Apple—which reportedly is investing $1 billion in —is push forward as part of its effort to create a platform to challenge rivals like Netflix and Amazon in internet-based video.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal includes films, television shows, smartphone applications and books that can be distributed through Apple.

Apple has deals with other stars including director Steven Spielberg and actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The move comes after Netflix signed a deal with former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to produce shows for that platform.

It also comes as traditional TV operators scramble to bolster their position against an expected online onslaught.

AT&T on Thursday closed an $85 billion for media-entertainment giant Time Warner, giving the telecom-broadband group a strong position in both content and delivery.

