March 25, 2019

Long-awaited video service expected from Apple on Monday

by Michael Liedtke And Tali Arbel

Long-awaited video service expected from Apple on Monday
In this June 4, 2018 file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple is expected to announce Monday, March 25, 2019, that it's launching a video service that could compete with Netflix, Amazon and cable TV itself. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Apple is expected to announce Monday that it's launching a video service that could compete with Netflix, Amazon and cable TV itself.

It's a long-awaited attempt from the iPhone maker, several years after Netflix turned "binge watching" into a worldwide phenomenon.

The new video service is expected to have original TV shows and movies that reportedly cost Apple more than $1 billion—far less than Netflix and HBO spend every year.

Also expected is a subscription service consisting of news, entertainment and sports bundled from newspapers and magazines.

Apple is making the announcements at its Cupertino, California, headquarters during an event likely to be studded with Hollywood celebrities.

The iPhone has long been Apple's marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline. The company is pushing digital subscriptions as it searches for new growth.

Making must-have TV shows and movies that are watchable on any device has propelled Netflix into a force in both Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

But Apple remained focused on making on gadgets: iPhones, iPads, computers and its Apple TV streaming box for TVs. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs began toying with the idea of building a powerful TV business, but he couldn't pull it off before his death in 2011. It has taken his successor, CEO Tim Cook, nearly eight years to draw up the script that the company will now try to execute.

Long-awaited video service expected from Apple on Monday
In this July 28, 2016 file photo, the Apple logo is shown on a sign hanging in front of a new Apple Store in the Williamsburg section in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Apple is expected to announce Monday, March 25, 2019, that it's launching a video service that could compete with Netflix, Amazon and cable TV itself. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

"Apple is very late to this game," eMarketer analyst Paul Verna said. "Netflix has become the gold standard in how to create and distribute content, using all the data they have about their viewers."

Netflix's prowess has attracted 139 million subscribers worldwide. But Apple will have several other deep-pocketed competitors fighting for consumers' dollars. Amazon has also become a formidable force in video streaming. Walt Disney Co. is launching its own service this year, armed with an imposing library that became more formidable with its purchase of 21st Century Fox's films and TV series. AT&T is debuting another streaming service built around HBO.

Apple has plenty of money to spend, though, with about $245 billion in cash and marketable securities. It must prove itself attractive to Hollywood even without a track record for supporting high-quality programming and then ensuring it gets widely seen.

As part of its efforts to make quick connections, Apple hired two longtime Sony television executives, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, in 2017. They have reportedly signed up stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Aniston.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Long-awaited video service expected from Apple on Monday (2019, March 25) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-long-awaited-video-apple-monday.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Netflix tells Apple: Count us out of your streaming plans
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Kids Ride on Toy Car Battery/Voltage

2 hours ago

Is a self-powered transmitter possible?

16 hours ago

Maxwell Equations Absorbent Boundary Conditions

21 hours ago

Mixing 18650 and 21700 cells in same parallel pack in battery pack ok?

Sep 8, 2024

Relationship between SNR and shielding effectiveness

Aug 30, 2024

Calculating the Dielectric Strength of multiple materials

Aug 30, 2024

More from Electrical Engineering

Load comments (0)