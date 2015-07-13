Netflix, Instagram team up for easier sharing of binge-watching recommendations

January 25, 2019 by Mike Snider, Usa Today
Instagram
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Passing along your binge-watching favorites just got easier.

The latest update of the Netflix app for Apple iOS lets you share movies and series from your viewing list on your iPhone or iPad with friends via Instagram Stories.

Once you have updated the Netflix app, you can share movies such as Best Picture nominee "Roma" or TV series such as "Grace and Frankie" from My List or elsewhere in the app.

Once you highlight the selection, tap the Share icon and Instagram Stories will now be among your (other share options include Facebook Messenger, Twitter and text messages).

Once you select Instagram Stories, you can type some comments or add some animated enhancements to the movie or TV show's cover art. Then select one or more Instagram friends you want to send the recommendation to. Your story remains visible for 24 hours and has a link to your recommendation within the Netflix app, making it easy for the recipient to check it out.

A Netflix-Instagram Stories feature is in the works for Android devices, but Netflix did not have a timeline to share at this time.

This option is similar to one already deployed allowing you to share Spotify music via Instagram Stories, noted Mashable, which spotted the Netflix update Tuesday. The Facebook-owned social network is used by more than more than 500 million people daily—and 400 million use Instagram Stories daily.

Netflix is coming off a in which it saw subscriber growth surpass expectations. The company now has more than 139 million paying subscribers globally after adding 1.5 million in the U.S. and 7.3 million internationally during the October-December 2018 period. The streaming expects to add another 8.9 million (1.6 million in the U.S. and 7.3 million globally) between January and March, the company said last week.

That expected growth comes as Netflix recently announced an increase in its monthly subscription fees. Netflix's most popular plan, which had been $10.99 a month for two HD streams, will cost $2 more ($12.99 monthly). The cheapest $7.99 non-HD plan will cost $1 more ($8.99 monthly). The premium plan allowing four simultaneous streams in 4K will increase $2 to $15.99 per month.

