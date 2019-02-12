Scientists develop probes designed to reveal the physical forces inside living cells; a world first

February 12, 2019, University of Geneva
The physical forces of cells in action
Molecular structure of the chemical tool (on the left), blue: electron-poor, red: electron-rich, that changes color like shrimps during cooking (middle, inspiration from the fishmarket in Barcelona) to reveal physical forces inside of living cells (on the right, here endoplasmic reticulum and nuclear envelope). Credit: © UNIGE

The detection of physical forces is one of the most complex challenges facing science. Although Newton solved the problem of gravity long ago, imaging the physical forces that act within living cells remains one of the main mysteries of current biology. Considered to play a decisive role in many biological processes, the chemical tools to visualize the physical forces in action do not exist. But today, researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) in Chemical Biology, Switzerland, have developed probes that can enter into cells and image live physical forces. These results, a turning point in the study of life sciences, can be found in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Since its creation in 2010, one of the central objectives of the NCCR Chemical Biology has been to solve the problem of detecting cellular physical forces. "Our approach to creating tension probes was inspired by the color change of shrimp, crabs or lobsters during cooking," says Stefan Matile, professor in the Department of Organic Chemistry at the Faculty of Science of the UNIGE and member of the NCCR.

In live shrimp, the physical forces of the surrounding proteins flatten and polarize the carotenoid pigment, called astaxanthin, until it turns blue. "During cooking, these proteins are unfolded and the lobster pigment can regain its natural dark orange color," continues the Geneva chemist. Intrigued by these crustaceans, the development of fluorescent probes operating on the same principle of planarization and polarization required about eight years of research.

Last year, the NCCR teams finally produced the first fluorescent capable of imaging the forces acting on the outer membrane, called the plasma membrane, of living . Requests for samples from more than 50 laboratories around the world came in immediate response to the release of these results, demonstrating the importance of this breakthrough for life sciences. To meet this demand, UNIGE's force probes were launched under the Flipper-TR brand at the end of last year.

What about the internal forces of the cells?

The study of forces that apply outside the cells is not limited to chemical tools for fluorescence imaging. Cellular surfaces are accessible to physical tools like micropipettes, optical clamps, cantilevers of atomic force microscopes, etc. "But these physical tools are obviously not applicable to the study of forces within cells," says Aurélien Roux, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry at the Faculty of Science of the UNIGE. "Organelles such as , responsible for ; the , responsible for protein synthesis; endosomes, responsible for trafficking material to and within cells; or the nucleus, which stores genetic information, are simply beyond the reach of physical tools from outside." Until today, visualization of the forces that operate and control these organelles inside the cells was still impossible, although essential to understand their function.

This fundamental challenge in the life sciences is now being met. The NCCR team, led by Stefan Matile, Aurélien Roux and Suliana Manley, professor at the EPFL Institute of Physics, also member of the NCCR, transported their force probes into the cells and selectively marked cellular organelles. They are now able to show, for example, how tension rises in mitochondria that are beginning to divide. "For the very first time, physical forces can be imaged live inside the cells," says Aurélien Roux. This new chemistry tool finally allows scientists to achieve what they have wanted to do for a very long time. "These new probes now offer us the opportunity to tackle mechanobiology and revolutionize the study of life sciences," says Stefan Matile.

Explore further: Measuring the tension of a cell with a molecule

More information: Antoine Goujon et al, Mechanosensitive Fluorescent Probes to Image Membrane Tension in Mitochondria, Endoplasmic Reticulum, and Lysosomes, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2019). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b13189

Related Stories

Measuring the tension of a cell with a molecule

August 27, 2018

The volume of cells can vary dramatically. Similarly to an inflating balloon, the volume increase of growing cells pushes on the plasma membrane—the lipid envelope that surrounds the cell. This "turgor" pressure increases ...

Measuring stress around cells

January 30, 2019

Tissues and organs in the human body are shaped through forces generated by cells, that push and pull, to "sculpt" biological structures. Thanks to a new tool developed at McGill University, scientists will now be able to ...

Blue holes bring forgotten chemical element back on stage

March 22, 2018

About a third of all Swiss exports result from fundamental discoveries in synthetic chemistry. Certain drugs and perfumes, as well as food and agricultural products—and even Ferrari's famous red colour—are derived from ...

A new tool for molecular architects

June 20, 2012

A team of chemists at the University of Geneva have finally demonstrated the utility of the rare halogen bond which acts as a anions transporter.

Tumor cell expansion challenges current physics

September 26, 2018

A malignant tumor is characterized by the ability to spread. To do so, tumor cells stick to the surrounding tissue (mainly collagen) and use physical forces to propel themselves. A study published in Nature Physics by a team ...

Recommended for you

Running an LED in reverse could cool future computers

February 13, 2019

In a finding that runs counter to a common assumption in physics, researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away.

More scrutiny needed for less-deadly foodborne bacteria

February 13, 2019

Employing advanced genetic-tracing techniques and sharing the data produced in real time could limit the spread of bacteria—Bacillus cereus—which cause foodborne illness, according to researchers who implemented whole-genome ...

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

February 13, 2019

NASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate for just three months but kept going and going, rolling across the rocky red soil, was pronounced dead Wednesday, 15 years after it landed on the planet.

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Observations uncover details about the open cluster IC 4996

February 13, 2019

Using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) and data from ESA's Gaia satellite, astronomers have conducted a new study of the young open cluster IC 4996 and its vicinity. The research, presented in a paper published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.