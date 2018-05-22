A qualitative model to describe microscopic 'jumps' by adhesive tape unwinding from a roll

February 21, 2019 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
A qualitative model to describe microscopic 'jumps' by adhesive tape unwinding from a roll
Micro-stick-slip dynamics of the local longitudinal position of the peel front during an experiment at V = 1.8 m/s, L = 50 cm and θ = 90o, with periods of rests Tmss preceding slips of size Amss, as a result of the transverse propagation across the tape of a kinked fracture of amplitude Amss. We also display a typical image recorded by the fast camera (the grey zone in inset gives its reduced field of view). Credit: arXiv:1812.11394 [cond-mat.soft]

A team of researchers from Universite de Lyon and Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique has developed a qualitative model to describe microscopic "jumps" that happen when adhesive tape is unwound from a roll. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes their study of the process using high-speed cameras and what they found.

Extracting a length of duct from a roll rarely goes smoothly. First, you have to get your nails under the end, then you have to pull up and back as you attempt to unroll it. But this unwinding always happens in fits and starts, rather than as a smooth removal process, making it difficult to obtain the desired length. Back in 2010, a group of scientists filmed the process with a high-speed camera hoping to better understand what happens. They found that the longer macroscopic jumps were actually a series of much smaller jumps. Also, the line formed at the juncture of the unwound tape and the tape still stuck to the roll was not straight.

In 2015, another team studied the process using the same technology—. But this time, they pasted one layer of tape on a and then applied another to it before pulling it free. This removed the roundness part of the process. They found that the peeling cycles were determined by energy held in elastic deformations which built up and released repeatedly as the tape was peeled.

In this latest effort, the researchers used Scotch tape instead of duct tape. They also added extra adhesive to make the fits and starts more pronounced. Upon close examination of the process, the researchers found that the amplitude of the jumps was proportional to the cubic root of their period. They also found that the speed of the wave that ran along the tape border was inversely proportional to the rigidity of the tape. The team used both pieces of information to create a to describe the process—a model that could accept parameters associated with tape rolls to predict how they would behave when unrolling.

Explore further: New hydrogel developed to remove tape from centuries old drawing

More information: V. De Zotti et al. Bending to Kinetic Energy Transfer in Adhesive Peel Front Microinstability, Physical Review Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.122.068005 , On Arxiv: https://arxiv.org/abs/1812.11394

Related Stories

Scientists discover fractal pattern in Scotch tape

December 9, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- Clear cellophane tape – which can be found in almost every home in the industrialized world – may seem quite ordinary, but recent research has shown otherwise. In 2008, scientists discovered that, ...

Recommended for you

Sculpting stable structures in pure liquids

February 21, 2019

Oscillating flow and light pulses can be used to create reconfigurable architecture in liquid crystals. Materials scientists can carefully engineer concerted microfluidic flows and localized optothermal fields to achieve ...

How to freeze heat conduction

February 21, 2019

Physicists have discovered a new effect, which makes it possible to create excellent thermal insulators which conduct electricity. Such materials can be used to convert waste heat into electrical energy.

Water is more homogeneous than expected

February 21, 2019

In order to explain the known anomalies in water, some researchers assume that water consists of a mixture of two phases, even under ambient conditions. However, new X-ray spectroscopic analyses at BESSY II, ESRF and Swiss ...

Correlated nucleons may solve 35-year-old mystery

February 20, 2019

A careful re-analysis of data taken at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has revealed a possible link between correlated protons and neutrons in the nucleus and a 35-year-old mystery. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.