iOS 12 has cool new feature—a tape measure for your cellphone

October 12, 2018 by Mark Skoneki, Orlando Sentinel

The latest Apple operating system comes with a handy new app: a virtual tape measure.

The app, aptly called Measure, loads onto your as part of the iOS 12 update.

It's simple to use, and at least with my first attempts, is fairly accurate, although I surely wouldn't use it to cut a 2-by-4.

When you first turn on the program, it asks you to move your phone around the object you want to measure, presumably to calibrate.

Once that's done, you point the phone at one end of the object and place a dot there. Drag the camera across to get its length or width in inches.

In my first test, my 21-inch computer screen came out at exactly 21 inches. Other reviews of the app say the closer you are to an (and the smaller it is) brings the best results.

Again, it is not meant to be precise, but it can give you a basic idea of the dimensions of something you've aimed it at.

The app also features a level, another convenient tool to have in your phone.

There are similar programs in the Apple App Store, for sure, but I wouldn't have necessarily thought to look for a tape measure there.

But now that I have it, I will surely use it at least from time to time, just as I do with my 's flashlight and compass.

Finally, I can stop digging around my junk drawer for a bulky tape measure when I need to know the height or width of something.

Explore further: Say a fond farewell to the small smartphone

3 shares

©2018 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Review: Padfone X combines tablet, smartphone

June 20, 2014

Most of my friends who own iPads also own iPhones. Apple bet that users would find enough differences between those devices that consumers would want both - and Apple was right.

Foldable phone opens into large OLED screen

November 24, 2008

(PhysOrg.com) -- A new cell phone developed by Samsung opens like a book to reveal a larger OLED screen, essentially turning the phone into a portable media player. Samsung recently demonstrated the prototype at the FPD International ...

Recommended for you

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

Artificial enzymes convert solar energy into hydrogen gas

October 4, 2018

In a new scientific article, researchers at Uppsala University describe how, using a completely new method, they have synthesised an artificial enzyme that functions in the metabolism of living cells. These enzymes can utilize ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.