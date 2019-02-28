February 28, 2019

Popular Porsche SUV to go electric

by Todd C. Duncan

porsche suv
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The next generation of Porsche's popular SUV, the Macan, will be completely electric, company officials announced recently.

"Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly; not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character," Oliver Blume, chairman of the board of management of Porsche AG, said. "By 2022 we will be investing more than $6 billion in , and by 2025 50 percent of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electric drive system."

The German automaker, whose North American headquarters is in Atlanta, said production of the new Macan will begin early next decade and the will be built in Leipzig, Germany, the same facility where the Macan is currently built. The cost and specs of the vehicle have not been determined.

There were 23,504 Macans sold in the U.S. in 2018.

Later this year, Porsche will debut the Taycan, the first purely electrically driven sports car from the .

"Our aim is to take a pioneering role in technology, and for this reason we will continue to consistently align the company with the mobility of the future," Blume said.

©2019 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

8 shares

