Study finds insects crave salt and search grasslands for the limiting nutrient

February 6, 2019 by Jana Smith, University of Oklahoma
OU study finds insects crave salt and search grasslands for the limiting nutrient
The OU team conducted 54 experiments in both grazed and ungrazed grasslands from Texas to Minnesota. Credit: University of Oklahoma

A University of Oklahoma team from the Geographical Ecology Group has published a new study in the journal Ecology on the nutritional preferences of diverse insect communities from Texas to Minnesota. The OU team conducted 54 experiments in both grazed and ungrazed grasslands to determine the salt cravings of insects and the types of insects that crave salt. The OU team found that insects not only crave salt, but will search for it in their grassland habitats.

"Sodium is relatively unique among the elements in that it is required by all animals, but not used by plant life," said Ellen Welti, lead author on the study and postdoctoral researcher in the OU Department of Biology. "Sodium is a critical nutrient for animal cell membrane functions while sodium is generally a stressor for plants. In other words, plants don't need salt and plant eaters do."

OU team members conducted a simple experiment containing plots receiving water only and the other half of the plots receiving a solution of table salt or simulated cow urine. This experiment was repeated at 54 sites across the United States. Two days after setting up each experiment, a team member would literally vacuum the bugs from the plots. The bugs captured in the bag would then be frozen, sorted, counted and compared between salted and unsalted plots. At each site, plant and soil samples were taken to characterize the spectrum of grasslands from 'bland to salty.'

A total of 32,430 insects were identified from 120 taxa. Naturally, grasslands near the Gulf of Mexico tended to have saltier , but surprisingly had less salty soils, likely due to their sandy composition. The experimental plots splashed with the simulated cow urine attracted an average of 70 percent more bugs than those splashed with water. Additionally, the study found that grasslands were less salty hosted insects with keener cravings for .

"This study highlights the knowledge gap in understanding nutrient limitation for animal communities and the importance of sodium," said Welti. "While sodium attraction across a broad geographic gradient suggest widespread sodium limitation, it is not known how long-term changes in levels translate into changes in animal abundances and shifts in community composition."

Explore further: Understanding insects

More information: Ellen A. R. Welti et al. A distributed experiment demonstrates widespread sodium limitation in grassland food webs, Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1002/ecy.2600

Related Stories

Understanding insects

July 24, 2018

Salt may play a key role in thriving grasshopper, locust and other bug populations that can cause close to a billion dollars in damage to crops annually when left unchecked, according to new research led by University of ...

How quinoa plants shed excess salt and thrive in saline soils

September 21, 2018

Barely heard of a couple of years ago, quinoa today is common on European supermarket shelves. The hardy plant thrives even in saline soils. Researchers from the University of Würzburg have now determined how the plant gets ...

Saliva proteins could explain why some people overuse salt

November 1, 2017

Many Americans consume too much salt. Now in a study appearing in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, scientists report that people who can easily taste salt have differing amounts of certain proteins in their ...

Sowing seed on salty ground

June 6, 2007

Scientists have discovered a gene that allows plants to grow better in low nutrient conditions and even enhance their growth through sodium uptake, according to a report published online this week in The EMBO Journal.

Recommended for you

New physical effect demonstrated after 40 year search

February 6, 2019

A new physical effect has been demonstrated at the University of Bath after 40 years of pursuit by physicists around the world, which could lead to advancements in chemical manufacturing efficiency, miniaturisation and quality ...

How does the Amazon rain forest cope with drought?

February 6, 2019

The Amazon rain forest isn't necessarily a place that many would associate with a drought, yet prolonged dry spells are projected to become more prevalent and severe because of climate change. The question at hand is how ...

Bubbles of brand new stars

February 6, 2019

This region of the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) glows in striking colours in this image captured by the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT). The region, known as LHA 120-N ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.