Ecology publishes articles that report on the basic elements of ecological research. Emphasis is placed on concise, clear articles documenting important ecological phenomena. The journal publishes a broad array of research that includes a rapidly expanding envelope of subject matter, techniques, approaches, and concepts: paleoecology through present-day phenomena; evolutionary, population, physiological, community, and ecosystem ecology, as well as biogeochemistry; inclusive of descriptive, comparative, experimental, mathematical, statistical, and interdisciplinary approaches.

Publisher
ESA Publications
Website
http://www.esapubs.org/esapubs/journals/ecology.htm

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Ecology

Aggressive seagrass species discovered in Biscayne Bay

An invasive species of seagrass has been on a steady march across the world, taking over ecosystems well beyond its native waters of the Red Sea, Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean. Scientists have long wondered when it would ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 5, 2024

0

17

Coral reefs: Battlegrounds for survival in a changing climate

Coral reefs, those vibrant underwater cities, stand on the precipice of collapse. While rising ocean temperatures and coral bleaching grab headlines, a new essay in Current Biology reveals a hidden layer of complexity in ...

Ecology

Jul 8, 2024

0

1

Why some plant diseases thrive in urban environments

Rachel Penczykowski, an assistant professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and five WashU graduate and undergraduate students tracked infestations of powdery mildew on common broadleaf ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 14, 2024

0

0

Hornets found to be primary pollinators of two Angelica species

Researcher Ko Mochizuki of the University of Tokyo discovered that two species in the genus Angelica are pollinated primarily by hornets. This overturns the conventional belief that Angelica species are "generalists," meaning ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 29, 2024

0

15

page 1 from 30