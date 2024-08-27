The University of Oklahoma (OU) is a coeducational public research university located in Norman, Oklahoma. Founded in 1890, it existed in Oklahoma Territory near Indian Territory for 17 years before the two became the state of Oklahoma. As of 2007 the university had 29,931 students enrolled, most located at its main campus in Norman. Employing nearly 3,000 faculty members, the school offers 152 baccalaureate programs, 160 master's programs, 75 doctorate programs, and 20 majors at the first professional level.

Address 660 Parrington Oval, Norman, Oklahoma, United States of America 73019 Website http://www.ou.edu/web.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Oklahoma

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

