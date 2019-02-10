Investigating cell stress for better health—and better beer

February 12, 2019, Chalmers University of Technology
Investigating cell stress for better health -- and better beer
The two light paths are in phase, until one passes through the yeast cell sample. As the cell is subjected to stress, it is possible to read the changes in its properties through the resultant variations in beam phase offsets. Credit: Yen Strandqvist

Human beings are not the only ones who suffer from stress—even microorganisms become stressed out. Now, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have devised a new method to study how single biological cells react to stressful situations. Understanding these responses could lead to more effective drugs for serious diseases. Additionally, the research could even help to brew better beer.

All can experience during challenging situations. Cells and microorganisms have complicated systems to govern how they adapt to new conditions. They can alter their own structure by incorporating or releasing many substances into the surroundings. Due to the complexity of these molecular processes, understanding these systems is a difficult task.

Chalmers researchers Daniel Midtvedt, Erik Olsén, Fredrik Höök and Gavin Jeffries investigated how individual yeast react to changes in the local environment—in this case, an increased osmolarity, or concentration, of salt. They both identified and monitored the change of compounds within the yeast cells, one of which was a sugar, glycerol. Furthermore, they were able to measure the exact rate and amount of glycerol produced by different cells under various stress conditions. Their results have now been published in Nature Communications.

"Yeast and bacteria have very similar systems when it comes to response to stress, meaning the results are very interesting from a medical point of view. This could help us understand how to make life harder for undesirable bacteria that invade our body—a means to knock out their defence mechanisms," says Daniel Midtvedt, researcher in biological physics at Chalmers, and lead writer of the scientific paper.

Investigating cell stress for better health -- and better beer
Credit: Mia Halleröd Palmgren/Chalmers University of Technology

He has been researching the subject since 2015, and, together with his colleagues, has developed a variant of holographic microscopy to study the cells in three dimensions. The method is built upon an interference imaging approach, splitting a laser beam into two light paths. One passes through a cell sample, and one does not. The two beams are then recombined at a slight offset angle. This makes it possible to read changes in the cell's properties through the variations in beam phase offsets.

With this method of investigating a cell, researchers can see what different microorganisms produce under stress—without using traditional 'label-based' strategies. Their non-invasive strategy detects multiple compounds simultaneously, without damaging the cell.

The researchers now plan to use the new method in a large collaboration project, to look at the uptake of targeted biomedicines.

Investigating cell stress for better health -- and better beer
The lab setup. A laser beam is divided into two light paths. One passes through a cell sample, the other does not. When the two beams are reconnected, it is possible to read changes in the cell's properties through variations in beam phase offsets. Credit: Mia Halleröd Palmgren/Chalmers University of Technology
"Hopefully, we can contribute to improved understanding of how drugs are received and processed by human cells. It is important to be able to develop new type of drugs, with the hope that we can treat those illnesses which today are untreatable," says Chalmers professor Fredrik Höök, who leads the research centre Formulaex, where AstraZeneca is the leading industry partner.

As well as the benefit to medical researchers, improved knowledge of the impact of stress on cells could be valuable for the food and drink industry—not least, when it comes to brewing better beer. "Yeast is essential for both food and drink preparation, for example in baking bread and brewing beer. This knowledge of ' physical characteristics could be invaluable. We could optimise the products exactly as we want them," says Daniel Midtvedt.

Explore further: Surviving the heat for a good beer

More information: Daniel Midtvedt et al, Label-free spatio-temporal monitoring of cytosolic mass, osmolarity, and volume in living cells, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-08207-5

Related Stories

Surviving the heat for a good beer

April 16, 2015

Researchers at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences at Aberystwyth University have collaborated with scientists from Dijon, France to try to solve the problem of bad tasting beer.

Bacteria under stress can live without cell wall

December 4, 2018

Thread-like bacteria make cells that no longer have a cell wall under the influence of osmotic stress. A remarkable discovery, since the cell wall serves as a protection barrier for bacteria. It could also help to explain ...

Brewing Vegemite beer for science

August 15, 2016

Is Vegemite more than a spread? Or can it be used to brew beer? University of Queensland researchers have put the theory to the test.

Recommended for you

Running an LED in reverse could cool future computers

February 13, 2019

In a finding that runs counter to a common assumption in physics, researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away.

More scrutiny needed for less-deadly foodborne bacteria

February 13, 2019

Employing advanced genetic-tracing techniques and sharing the data produced in real time could limit the spread of bacteria—Bacillus cereus—which cause foodborne illness, according to researchers who implemented whole-genome ...

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

February 13, 2019

NASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate for just three months but kept going and going, rolling across the rocky red soil, was pronounced dead Wednesday, 15 years after it landed on the planet.

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Observations uncover details about the open cluster IC 4996

February 13, 2019

Using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) and data from ESA's Gaia satellite, astronomers have conducted a new study of the young open cluster IC 4996 and its vicinity. The research, presented in a paper published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.