Chalmers University of Technology (Swedish: Chalmers tekniska högskola, often shortened to Chalmers), is a Swedish university located in Gothenburg that focuses on research and education in technology, natural science and architecture. The University was founded in 1829 following a donation by William Chalmers (1748–1811), a director of the Swedish East India Company, whose ships sailed across the world to supply Europe with goods from the East. He donated some of his fortune for the establishment of an "industrial school". Chalmers was run as a private institution until 1937, when the institute became a state-owned university. In 1994, the school once again became a private institution, owned by a foundation. Chalmers is one of only three universities in Sweden which are named after a person, the other two being Karolinska Institutet and Linnaeus University. On 1 January 2005, the old schools were replaced by new departments: In addition to these, Chalmers is home to six national competence centres in key fields like Mathematical Modelling, Environmental Science and Vehicle Safety (SAFER). Approximately 40% of Sweden's graduate engineers and architects are educated at Chalmers.

Supermassive black hole appears to grow like a baby star

Supermassive black holes pose unanswered questions for astronomers around the world, not the least of which is "How do they grow so big?" Now, an international team of astronomers, including researchers from Chalmers University ...

Astronomy

Jun 20, 2024

Quantum computing trade-off problem addressed by new system

The potential of quantum computers is currently thwarted by a trade-off problem. Quantum systems that can carry out complex operations are less tolerant to errors and noise, while systems that are more protected against noise ...

Optics & Photonics

Jun 18, 2024

Study finds yuck factor counteracts sustainable laundry habits

Most people today would lean towards environmentally-friendly life choices, but not at the expense of being clean. When it comes to our washing habits, the fear of being perceived as dirty often wins out over the desire to ...

Environment

Jun 13, 2024

New study examines the price tag of phasing-out coal

Coal phase-out is necessary to solve climate change, but can have negative impacts on workers and local communities dependent on coal for their livelihoods. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and Central ...

Environment

May 13, 2024

Quantum challenge to be solved one mile underground

Radiation from space is a challenge for quantum computers as their computation time becomes limited by cosmic rays. Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, and University of Waterloo in Canada are now ...

Quantum Physics

Apr 29, 2024

New method to measure entropy production on the nanoscale

Entropy, the amount of molecular disorder, is produced in several systems but cannot be measured directly. An equation developed by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, and Heinrich Heine University ...

Nanophysics

Mar 26, 2024

