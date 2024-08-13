Chalmers University of Technology (Swedish: Chalmers tekniska högskola, often shortened to Chalmers), is a Swedish university located in Gothenburg that focuses on research and education in technology, natural science and architecture. The University was founded in 1829 following a donation by William Chalmers (1748–1811), a director of the Swedish East India Company, whose ships sailed across the world to supply Europe with goods from the East. He donated some of his fortune for the establishment of an "industrial school". Chalmers was run as a private institution until 1937, when the institute became a state-owned university. In 1994, the school once again became a private institution, owned by a foundation. Chalmers is one of only three universities in Sweden which are named after a person, the other two being Karolinska Institutet and Linnaeus University. On 1 January 2005, the old schools were replaced by new departments: In addition to these, Chalmers is home to six national competence centres in key fields like Mathematical Modelling, Environmental Science and Vehicle Safety (SAFER). Approximately 40% of Sweden's graduate engineers and architects are educated at Chalmers.

Address Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden Website http://www.chalmers.se/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chalmers_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

